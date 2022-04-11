Looking for egg-cellent Easter gifts for some-bunny special? We’ve rounded up a colourful assortment of springtime goodies for all your favourite peeps.

Mug

The Somebunny Loves You Mug from Indigo is perfect for showing your affection on Easter — or any other day of the year.

Ankle Boots

These boots were clearly made for tiptoeing through the tulips. Crafted from smooth nappa leather, the Tauri Flower Ankle Boots by Fluevog are fun floral footwear at their finest.

Earrings

Freshwater Pearl and Silver Artic Hare Stud Earrings from Birks add just the right touch of elegance and whimsy to any Easter outfit. These stud earrings feature pearls measuring 5.5 to 6 mm, sterling silver, and posts made from 14K white gold.

Chocolates

Purdys Chocolatier stocks everything an overworked Easter Bunny needs to fill endless baskets, from a Milk Chocolate Whiskers Bunny and Mini Foiled Eggs to Peanut Butter Eggs and Creamy Yolk Eggs. Or pick up an Easter Basket or Hoppy Easter Gift Tin that’s already overflowing with sweet seasonal treats. The Vegan Dark Chocolate Egg has an intense cocoa flavour, sure to please vegans and carnivores alike.

Books

Fun, seasonal reads are the perfect Easter gifts for tucking inside baskets. Try The Good Egg Presents: The Great Eggscape! by Jory John and Pete Oswald, or Laugh-Out-Loud Easter Jokes: Lift-the-Flap by Rob Elliott, both available at Indigo.

Silicone Tableware

Loulou Lollipop makes absolutely adorable items for babies, including a Silicone Suction Snack Plate, Learning Spoon and Fork Set and Infant Feeding Spoon, all shaped like bunnies.

Pendant

The sterling silver Conscious Creation talisman from Pyrrha shows a rabbit and bushel of wheat. It represents how we can attract abundance and prosperity into our lives if we focus our energy. The same rabbit-and-wheat symbol can be found on other Pyrrha jewellery, such as a sterling silver bracelet and a 14K gold ring.

Cloth Bags

Taryn Silver is the sewing whiz behind Taryn’s Cloth Creations. Her cute-as-a-bunny creations include Drawstring Carrot Bags, zippered Easter Egg Bags, and Easter Bunny Bags with ears that can be tied together to form the handle.

Sweatshirt

The Smiley x By Samii Ryan Growing Smiles Fleece Sweatshirt from Nordstrom celebrates springtime’s flower power — and the smiles are pretty much guaranteed.

Keychain Charm

Made in Spain from leather certified by the Leather Working Group, the Bunny Keychain Charm by Loewe is a combination coin purse/keychain that can easily be clipped to any bag. Available at Holt Renfrew.

Bath Goodies

The Bunny Ears gift set from Lush is filled with handmade vegan products that have been ethically sourced. Bath time treasures tucked inside the organic cotton bag include The Easter Bunny bubble bar, Down the Rabbit Hole body scrub, Funfetti Cake lip scrub, and a pair of bath bombs: Follow the White Rabbit and The Golden Egg.

Pillow/Sleep Sack

Particularly useful at naptime or bedtime, Happy Nappers from Showcase convert easily from comfy pillows to cozy sleep sacks. There’s a whole menagerie of animals to choose from for cuddly Easter gifts, including bunnies, unicorns, tigers, sharks, owls, narwhals and seals.

T-Shirt & Shorts

Babies and toddlers look their cutest in a colourful cotton bunny t-shirt and matching bunny shorts by Seed Heritage, available at The Bay.

Teapot

Available at EQ3, the porcelain Marimekko – Unikko Tea Pot adds a pop of colour to any Easter table with the brand’s beloved poppy pattern. Nestled inside is a porcelain tea strainer.

Pants

Perfect for Easter gifts (but cute all year round), Green Bunny Grow Along Pants from Sugar Sandwich Design Studio are cleverly designed to fit babies for as long as possible. The extra-long waistband and ankle cuffs can be folded up or down to adjust for length. Most clever of all is the bum circle. This gusset in the crotch is made from a cotton/Lycra panel, and it stretches to accommodate bulky diapers of all sizes.

Charm

The sterling silver Nini the Rabbit Charm from Pandora is an utterly charming addition to any necklace or bracelet.

Bag

Available in an array of springtime colours, including cheerful Canary or Aubergine, the nylon Sacoche from Taikan is truly versatile. This lightweight bag can be worn on one shoulder, crossbody or under clothing.

Mini Squishmallows

The Squishville Fashion 2-Pack from Showcase features miniature Squishmallows of Ryder the Bunny (wearing a removable sundress) and Chuck the Chick (in a removable jean jacket). With more than 200 Squishmallow characters, Showcase has squishable Easter gifts for everyone.

Hooded Towel

Both practical and fun, the Bella the Bunny toddler towel by Zoocchini works equally well as a bath towel and a bunny costume. This cotton plush terry hooded towel is available at Babies R Us.

Sidewalk Chalk

Crayola Egg and Chick Sidewalk Chalk is perfect for unleashing little ones’ creativity on the sidewalk or the driveway, and it washes away easily with water. Available at Toys R Us.

Security Blanket

Made from textured cotton, the Littles by GlucksteinHome Bunny Security Blanket features long, soft ears and a sweet expression, ideal for soothing bedtime fears. Available at The Bay.

Easter Basket

Indigo carries reusable Easter baskets featuring every cute critter you can imagine, from bunnies and chicks to cats and bees.

Phone Case

The Rabbit iPhone 11 Pro Case in Visetos from MCM is a hoppy addition to any wardrobe. Made from coated canvas, it features a removable leather strap.

Skirt

Flowy and floral, the Printed Slit Midi Skirt from UNIQLO has the easy-breezy feeling of a springtime afternoon. Bonus: Sleek in the front, comfortable elastic in the back.

Skincare Kit

The Cleanse and Comfort Camomile Makeup Removal Kit from The Body Shop comes in a cheerful gift box handmade by Get Paper Industry, a cooperative in Nepal that uses materials such as cotton rags, waste paper and agriculture waste to produce environmentally friendly paper and paper products.

Centrepiece

Brighten up any Easter dinner table with a H for Happy Easter Egg Topiary Tabletop Tree from Bed Bath & Beyond. It almost looks good enough to eat, but try to resist nibbling on the colourful eggs.

Tote

With its cheerful springtime hues and playful optical illusion, the Cashin Carry 22 With Trompe L’oeil Print from Coach is sure to turn heads. It’s made from glovetanned leather and features both top handles and an adjustable strap, for convenient crossbody wearing. Who ever said Easter gifts were only for children?