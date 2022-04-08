8 sweet spots to grab the best Easter treats in Calgary

Easter is almost here and that means searching for the best Easter treats in Calgary for the occasion.

Easter Sunday this year falls on Sunday, April 17, so there’s a little over a week to prepare for it.

We’ve taken the leg work out of finding out who has what and where to find it, allowing you to hop around to find the best creations.

The Easter Bunny hides all of the chocolate eggs, but this list reveals exactly where to go.

These are the eight best bakeries, shops, and stores to find Easter treats in Calgary this year.

Caramel Mini Egg Chocolate Cakes, Creme Egg nests, Bunny Tails, and more

Classically French but made with a modern touch, this popular spot is really going all in on Easter this year. There are so many inventive treats that taste great and look adorable, with adorable designs and punny names.

Address: 810C 16th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

Mini Egg Tiramisu

Tiramisu is a classic Italian dish and made beautifully modern with Mini Eggs is a genius move.

Address: 2202 Centre Street NE

Address: #100, 4916 130th Avenue SE

Instagram

Easter cookies, Carrot Cake, and more

The option to go big or go small is here at Sweet Relief. Grab a huge carrot cake here the Easter Bunny would love, decorated with chicken meringues and Mini Eggs. There are also Easter cookies decorated with detail perfect for hiding around the house.

Address: 120 13th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

Bunny Cakes

Known for the incredibly detailed and unique designs when decorating its sweets, this year Pretty Sweet Bakeshop will be doing the cutest little bunny cakes with large ears and flower petals.

Address: 536 42nd Avenue SE, Calgary

Instagram

Mini Egg Brownies

There is more than just Mini Egg brownies here, but those definitely our seasonal favourite when visiting Sidewalk Citizen. Some have white chocolate feet on them, others have haystack egg nests…try them all out.

Address: 618 Confluence Way SE, Calgary

Instagram

4-inch Baby Cakes

This YYC spot always has the super popular four-inch baby cakes available, but right now they have specially made Easter ones to grab. Bunny ears, bunny feet, egg nests, and more are available with custom designs available as well.

Address: 3919 Richmond Road SW #19, Calgary

Instagram

Mini Egg Buttercream Cakes

These exquisitely baked cakes are made not just with buttercream, but an in-house recipe using Mini Eggs. There are also, of course, Mini Eggs perches on top of the cake for a colourful and tasty garnish.

Address: 1107 Kensington Road NW, Calgary

Address: 222-10816 Macleod Trail, Calgary

Address: 57 Crowfoot Terrace NW, Calgary

Address: 318 Aspen Glen Landing SW #106, Calgary

Instagram

Yum Bakery

Mini Egg Cheesecakes, Macarons, Nest Eggs, Cookie kits, and more

Yum Bakery has an extensive seasonal menu available right now, with treats like cheesecakes, macarons, nest eggs, hot cross buns, and even a fun Easter cookie decorating kit to bring home.

Address: 510 77th Avenue SE, Calgary

Instagram