TOCA in the Ritz-Carlton will be hosting a delicious Festa di Pasqua for Easter Sunday, offering a buffet-style evening with all the fixings.

On April 17, TOCA will host a decadent brunch buffet with a carving station and seafood bar. The Easter feast will also feature an egg hunt for children accompanied by their parents.

Food offerings include poached lobster tails and shrimp, snow crab legs, fresh shucked oysters, mussels, clams and salmon crudo. At the carving station, expect eats like slow-roasted prime rib and leg of lamb.

They will also have all of the classics, including eggs benedict, banana bread french toast and a pancake station.

Pizza and pasta offerings include rigatoni alla pescatore, pizza bianca and Napoletana fresh from the wood-fired oven. They’ll even have a live-action truffle risotto station.

Talk about choice!

Reservations are available via OpenTable for $180 per person. For an extra $65 per person, you can up your experience with a mimosa package. Seatings are available for 12 pm and 2:30 pm on Sunday, April 17.