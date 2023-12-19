4,000 people grabbing free "ugly" produce in Surrey created a traffic nightmare

Thousands of people recently flocked to grab free produce handed out at a South Surrey farm, but it created some ugly conditions on the road for people just trying to drive through.

For the 13th time, Heppell’s Potatoes gave away free produce considered “ugly.”

According to production manager Tyler Heppell, the first “Ugly Potato Day” in June 2022 drew out just 12 people but has gradually grown. On Saturday, December 16, 4,000 people made it out to the farm.

“It was definitely one of the busiest and we weren’t expecting it,” he said.

While the event was a major success, Heppell said Mounties responded to a complaint. Surrey RCMP confirmed with Daily Hive the complaint was regarding heavy traffic near 184th Street and Colebrook Road.

Traffic was backed up roughly half a kilometre from the farm property.

“So [RCMP] came and said that we had to sort [the traffic] out or else they’re gonna shut it down,” Heppell said.

The production manager explained that six to eight people usually help with parking, but two volunteers could not make it in.

Despite being stretched thin, Heppell said staff worked with police to organize and clean up the street.

“But I think this just goes to speak to how hard people are pressed and how much they need farmers to really step up and give back to their communities,” he said.

“Like people were parking and walking 10 minutes to the farm. So it was quite insane.”

Considering the high demand for produce and the unexpected crowds, staff at the farm worked without breaks from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm, Heppell added. Over 60,000 pounds of vegetables were handed out for free.

Heppell is also known on TikTok for highlighting local farming. Despite posting online once about the weekend event from 10 am to 1 pm, more people than ever attended — which he said blatantly highlights how people are impacted by high food costs.

As more people rely on food banks, Heppell said events like “Free Potato Day” can be especially helpful for people with families around the holiday season.

However, apart from how needed the event is to the Fraser Valley, Heppell added, “It’s just a fun time.”

“Everyone is so grateful… It was a beautiful day out and it was right before Christmas. So I think that’s why it was just a perfect storm for 4,000 people coming out.”

At Saturday’s event, three farmers came together to provide carrots, beets, and potatoes.

In the coming year, Heppell said he hopes to expand “Ugly Potato Day” by hosting it in a bigger venue and inviting more farmers to participate.

“We’re hoping in the summer to rent a place… and host 10,000 to 15,000 people and have a dozen or two dozen farmers providing their number two product that they can’t sell in stores and just give back to… people that are that are really hurting right now.”

Heppell’s Potatoes also encouraged folks who attended Saturday’s event to donate what they could, raising $5,500 for local food banks.