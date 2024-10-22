The torrential rain and the misshapen produce weren’t the ugly things at a free produce event in Surrey over the weekend.

Ugly Potato Day, hosted by Heppells Farm at Cloverdale Fairgrounds, was forced to close early this past Saturday after massive crowds showed up for the food giveaway.

Daily Hive readers are now sharing their experiences during the “sheer madness” of the event, and are offering some thoughts on how the event may be run smoother in the future.

“Traffic gridlock miles before the fairgrounds,” commented Linda Eagland. “I went to the summer event with a friend — 10 cars and 20 people — at the Heppell Farm on 184th. We were in and out in 15 minutes.

“Better planning for the future I would suggest. We drove away when we saw the sea of umbrellas. Not worth the wait.”

K. Hoges arrived at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds just 10 minutes after Ugly Potato Day opened and ended up waiting in line for three hours before getting in to get some produce.

“As we waited in line, we were excited to see people who had been through carting wagons, trolleys, shopping carts, and bags full of harvest veggies, lettuces, garlic, apples, carrots, potatoes and squashes,” Hoges added. “By the time we got in a lot of the stuff was gone. There was literally pushing and shoving for the apples (pass).

“My husband and I brought a reusable bag each. I wish the manners and greediness of the crowd was managed better so it would have gone around a little better. People should really only be allowed to bring one bag each as opposed to being so ridiculously greedy. Thank you to the farmers and organizers of this generous event.”

Ty Heppell, co-owner of Heppells Farm, posted a video to Instagram just two hours after the event began to share how thousands of people were lined up and that they were having to turn new visitors away. He shared with Daily Hive that over 15,000 people attended the event.

“You guys, do not show up to Ugly Potato Day. We have a line that is thousands long right now, and it’s going to take hours to get in, and we are turning people away,” he said in the video.

“We have way too many people out here. We completely underestimated how many people would show up, so please do not come to Ugly Potato Day. It is closed down.”

Heppell also shared that organizers had to call Surrey RCMP to help manage the turnout in a second video.

The fall event featured 250,000 pounds of produce, including off-sized potatoes, squash, carrots, beets, apples, garlic, and other fresh produce, given away for free.

Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre shared footage of Ugly Potato Day on his social media accounts while calling for an election.

15,000 Canadians line up in one day for ugly potatoes so they can eat. 2 million Canadians lined up at food banks in one month. This can’t go on. Call a carbon tax election today: https://t.co/uh9m6h0N1e pic.twitter.com/9PVR2eS5Xe — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) October 22, 2024

Heppell offered an apology to those turned away from Ugly Potato Day over the weekend, adding that they will do the event again but “will need to think even bigger picture next time.

“From the bottom of my heart I am truly sorry to those we had to turn away. My heart breaks for my community,” Heppell said

Supporters of Heppell and the event posted thanks on his Instagram video, sharing how grateful they were that they were able to feed their families.

“I’ve fed five families from all your veggies today,” Anna Mae commented. I made huge vats of borscht, potato soup, veggie spaghetti sauce, veggie curry, baked squash, baked beets, baked potatoes, breakfast burritos, carrot cupcakes, and baby food.

“Delivered to three neighbours so far and three more families tomorrow. Thank you for feeding our village, Potato Ty!”

Mama D added that she was “one of the crazy in line” for over two hours.

“I was lucky enough to bring some produce home for my kids. Added bonus was making friends with those in line and realizing how much good is still in our world. Thank you for being such a great community-minded human being.”

