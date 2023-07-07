UFC legend Georges St-Pierre announces return with first fight since 2017

GSP is getting back in the ring.

On Friday, retired UFC fighter Georges St-Pierre announced his participation in the upcoming UFC Fight Pass Invitational grappling event, scheduled for December of this year.

“Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in,” the Canadian athlete wrote on Twitter, referencing a famous quote from The Godfather Part III.

Just when i thought i was out.

They pull me back in!

Professional Submission Wrestling & Jiu-Jitsu pic.twitter.com/wbOy7HMNCF — Georges St-Pierre (@GeorgesStPierre) July 7, 2023

While it’s not necessarily a return to the UFC, the MMA legend will take part in a jiu-jitsu fight, which can be viewed exclusively on UFC Fight Pass.

The last time the 42-year-old fought professionally was back in 2017 against Michael Bisping. St-Pierre, who first left the sport in 2013, won the highly anticipated comeback fight, claiming the middleweight championship at UFC 217.

One month later, St-Pierre was forced to give up the belt after being diagnosed with ulcerative colitis. He officially announced his retirement on February 21, 2019, at a press conference at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

Over his illustrious MMA career, GSP amassed an impressive record of 26 wins and just two losses. During his time in the UFC, the Saint-Isidore, Quebec, native was a two-time welterweight champion and a one-time middleweight champion.

St-Pierre has remained in the public eye through his anti-bullying foundation over the past few years. He’s also appeared as an actor in films like Kickboxer: Vengeance and Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Most recently, the UFC Hall of Famer has been helping Twitter and Tesla owner Elon Musk train for his upcoming fight against fellow billionaire Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg

GSP’s jiu-jitsu opponent for the December bout is not yet known.