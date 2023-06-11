SportsMMAUFC

Fight breaks out in the crowd at UFC 289 in Vancouver

Rob Williams
Rob Williams
|
Jun 11 2023, 6:53 am
Fight breaks out in the crowd at UFC 289 in Vancouver
@Tradermayne/Twitter

It was eventful evening at Rogers Arena, and not just for the fighters involved at UFC 289 in Vancouver.

Multiple fans hit the deck after a railing collapsed, with some people experiencing minor injuries according to UFC president Dana White.

Hopefully everyone is ok after this incident too, as a brawl broke out in floor-seat section. Multiple fight fans were seen throwing punches.

UFC’s first visit to Vancouver in nearly four years drew a sold-out crowd of 17,628, according to White, as reported by Sekeres and Price. The event generated $5.4 million in gate revenue.

“Vancouver is always going to be a destination,” White said.

The fight people actually came to see was the main event featuring Brazil’s Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana of Mexico. Not only did Nunes win the women’s bantamweight bout, but she decided to go out on top — announcing her retirement following the fight.

amanda nunes ufc

Amanda Nunes going out on top at UFC 289 in Vancouver (Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports)

 

Rob WilliamsRob Williams
+ Offside
+ MMA
+ UFC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.