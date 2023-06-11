Fight breaks out in the crowd at UFC 289 in Vancouver

It was eventful evening at Rogers Arena, and not just for the fighters involved at UFC 289 in Vancouver.

Multiple fans hit the deck after a railing collapsed, with some people experiencing minor injuries according to UFC president Dana White.

Hopefully everyone is ok after this incident too, as a brawl broke out in floor-seat section. Multiple fight fans were seen throwing punches.

An absolute brawl broke out in my row at the @ufc fight. Here’s me protecting the liquor and getting out of the way. pic.twitter.com/TetEdPHBNK — Mayne (@Tradermayne) June 11, 2023

UFC’s first visit to Vancouver in nearly four years drew a sold-out crowd of 17,628, according to White, as reported by Sekeres and Price. The event generated $5.4 million in gate revenue.

“Vancouver is always going to be a destination,” White said.

.@danawhite: “Vancouver is always going to be a destination.” Says the #UFC289 did $5.4 million in gate revenue with a sold out crowd of 17,628. Notes that Toronto is “where we should go next” for the next #UFC event in Canada. — Sekeres and Price (@sekeresandprice) June 11, 2023

The fight people actually came to see was the main event featuring Brazil’s Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana of Mexico. Not only did Nunes win the women’s bantamweight bout, but she decided to go out on top — announcing her retirement following the fight.