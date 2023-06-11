Dana White reveals how much money UFC 289 in Vancouver raked in

UFC president Dana White seems to quite the fan of Vancouver.

On Saturday night at Rogers Arena, the mixed martial arts promotion put on its sixth-ever event in BC with the UFC 289 PPV event, and White praised the local fans for their support over the years.

“This country has been very good to us since the beginning,” White told reporters after the event. “Vancouver is always going to be a destination. This arena treats us well; the city has been great. The people in Canada are the best. I mean, there’s not a lot of negative things you can say about coming to Canada. Everything about this country is awesome.”

Despite dust-ups in the crowd — and one collapsed railing, the night appeared to be a rousing success for the promotion and local fans.

White touted the sold-out crowd of 17,628, who generated $5.14 million in gate revenue. It’s a new record for a UFC event in Vancouver, topping the 2010 show which generated $4.2 million at the gate. 2010 was the debut event in Vancouver, with the promotion coming back for shows in 2011, 2014, 2016, and 2019 before returning last night.

White hinted that Toronto is the next Canadian destination on the list, but stated his desire to go “everywhere.”

No Canadian dates are currently planned, with UFC events having also been hosted in Moncton, Calgary, Winnipeg, Halifax, Saskatoon, Montreal, and Quebec City in the past. With several other Canadian cities vying to host events again — Vancouver was the first Canadian event since 2019 — it’s likely that a few other cities across the country will get UFC dates before a Vancouver return a few years down the line.