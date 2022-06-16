You can now book an Uber from Vancouver Airport up to 30 days in advance

As of today, arrivals passengers at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) have the convenient, stress-free ground transportation option of planning their Uber ride well in advance.

The ridehailing giant has expanded its Reserve at Airports function in the smartphone app for trips departing from YVR, as part of the function’s global expansion to 55 airports.

The function allows riders to book their trip from an airport up to 30 days in advance.

Ever-changing flight arrival times and processing times through the airport (border control and luggage pick-up) contribute to uncertainty, but the function accounts for this and provides riders with some flexibility. The function tracks flights and automatically adjusts the rider’s scheduled reservation time based on flight information to ensure the driver is ready and waiting at the airport when the flight demands — whether it is on time, early, or delayed.

If a rider is not ready to get into their Uber vehicle the moment they land, their driver will wait up to 60 minutes at no additional charge. The vehicle will wait for the rider at the airport’s designated pickup area.

It should be emphasized that Reserve at Airports is only available for arrivals passengers only — not for departing passengers for trips to reach airport terminals.

Riders seeking an Uber from YVR can still book normally through the app without using the Reserve at Airports function, but it does not provide any guarantees of a ride. With passenger volumes at YVR now approaching normal, wait times for ridehailing are likely to increase.

An alternative for point-to-point ground transportation is of course taxis, which use a regulated zone system for trips leaving YVR.

Within Canada, Uber’s Reserve at Airports is only available for YVR and Montreal Pierre Elliott Trudeau Airport (YUL). The function can also be found at other major destinations such as Las Vegas (LAS), Los Angeles (LAX), San Francisco (SFO), and San Diego (SAN).