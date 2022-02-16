You can now see your own ratings for each Uber ride you take

Uber riders across Canada, brace yourselves. The company will now let people see their rating breakdowns from each trip they take.

So if you tend to slam doors or grabbed that Uber home after the bar with a friend who may have had just a *little* too much to drink, you can see how your driver rated you.

You’ll see how many drivers gave you a stellar five-star rating, how many handed out the dreaded single star, and everything in between.

How can I see my ratings?

According to Uber, they will be found in your Privacy Center on your online account or app.

Here is a breakdown of how to navigate the app:

In the settings menu, tap privacy and then Privacy Center

In the Privacy Center, swipe to the right and click on the “would you like to see a summary of how you use Uber” tile

Scroll down to the “browse your data” section and tap on “view my ratings” to see the breakdown

In addition to viewing your ratings, the company says users can also review their past trip information, payment details, control marketing preferences, and more.

Uber’s news release also outlined how to improve your ratings if they aren’t as high as you’d like them to be.

They include:

Pack it in, pack it out: Drivers shouldn’t have to clean up after you. Always make sure to take your trash and any other belongings with you. Don’t leave a mess behind.

Drivers shouldn’t have to clean up after you. Always make sure to take your trash and any other belongings with you. Don’t leave a mess behind. Buckle Up: Studies show that unbuckled passengers in the back seat can put the driver at greater risk of injury in a crash. So always remember to buckle up for your and the driver’s safety.

Studies show that unbuckled passengers in the back seat can put the driver at greater risk of injury in a crash. So always remember to buckle up for your and the driver’s safety. Be ready: Remember that drivers’ time is valuable and they shouldn’t have to wait for you. A smooth pickup is better for everyone so be ready to go when the driver arrives.

Remember that drivers’ time is valuable and they shouldn’t have to wait for you. A smooth pickup is better for everyone so be ready to go when the driver arrives. Treat everyone and everything with respect: As outlined in our Community Guidelines, we want riders and drivers to feel safe, respectful, and positive. Always treat your driver and their vehicle as you would want to be treated.

As outlined in our Community Guidelines, we want riders and drivers to feel safe, respectful, and positive. Always treat your driver and their vehicle as you would want to be treated. Don’t slam the door! It is easy to accidentally slam a door if you aren’t thinking about it, and drivers have consistently cited door slams as a reason why they deduct stars.

Uber says your rating is the average of your last 500 trips.