Vancouver's suspended trail takes you 20-meters high amongst the trees

Ready to bring your next outdoor adventure to new heights?

There’s a hidden corner of Vancouver where you can explore along an aerial trail system in the forest and walk amongst 100-year-old trees.

The Greenheart TreeWalk at UBC Botanical Garden is a 310-metre long tree top canopy walkway and series of platforms that are suspended from some of the region’s most sturdy Douglas firs and cedars.

At its peak, the trail brings you 23 metres high on a viewing platform where you’ll get a new view of the forest canopy and see the world like a local squirrel or owl would see it.

The unique design and engineering of the Greenheart TreeWalk means that it has little impact on the ecosystem, using a cable tension system rather than nailing or bolting, which could damage the trees.

As you embark, be sure to keep both hands free to hold onto the guide ropes and give yourself about an hour to complete the walk.

You can also do a guided tour and explore the forest canopy with a naturalist who can teach you about the diverse ecosystem and First Nations’ cultural plant use as traditional medicines and food sources.

The trees here are home to all kinds of birds like owls, woodpeckers, hummingbirds, and even eagles.

The best part about this experience is that it’s just at UBC – so it’s fast and easy to either drive or take the bus out here on your day off. It’s a unique outdoor experience that’s only available between April and October, so plan to see it ASAP.

Where: UBC Botanical Garden, 6804 SW Marine Drive, Vancouver

When: TreeWalk opens April 1, open Wednesday to Sunday

Time: 10 am to 4:30 pm

Tickets: General admission $5