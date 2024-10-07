The University of British Columbia (UBC) is looking to fill about a dozen roles and the jobs pay really well.

About 15 positions are listed for UBC on the WorkBC site.

We advise that if any of the listed positions interest you, you apply as soon as possible, as some applications will close within a week or two.

However, there is still enough time for you to familiarize yourself with the position, freshen up your resume, and put your best foot forward.

Of the 15 roles, seven are vacant professor roles in various subjects, such as chemical engineering, Indigenous studies, and law.

The salaries vary depending on which role is filled, but the position usually pays between $114,000 and $320,000.

UBC is also looking to hire seven assistant professors.

Both professor and assistant professor positions require a high education, such as a master’s or doctorate degree, and several years of experience.

UBC is also on the hunt for its future dean.

It is looking to hire someone with an earned doctorate degree or equivalent experience and five or more years of experience.

In the job posting, UBC said it aims to hire someone as soon as possible and the position pays $320,000 to $380,000 annually.

UBC also has more than 50 jobs listed on its site for students, staff and faculty.

Although some positions, such as lecturer or researcher, don’t usually pay six-figure salaries, they are still well paid, at around $90,000.

To find more than the jobs we highlighted above, visit UBC’s site.