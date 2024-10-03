Elections BC is hiring for 17,000 jobs that pay $300+ a day

The 2024 BC provincial election is fast approaching on Saturday, October 19, and Elections BC is looking to fill important roles for the event.

The independent, non-partisan office is hiring approximately 17,000 election workers for advance voting and on final voting day.

Positions will remain open until filled, and job opportunities are available at district electoral offices and voting places throughout the province. The pay starts at over $300 a day.

“Election officials have an important role to play in the electoral process,” said Elections BC on its website. “They ensure that voters receive good service and have the opportunity to vote.”

According to the office, potential applicants include those wanting to participate in the democratic process, those looking for short-term, temporary work, those who enjoy working with a wide variety of people, and those who want to be part of a province-wide team.

Several roles currently need to be filled for this month’s provincial election, including Election Officials and Youth at the Booth. They range from:

Ballot Issuing Officer who verifies voter ID, updates voter records, issues ballots, provides instructions on how to mark their ballot, closes the voting station, and packs up all materials at the end of voting day.

Tabulator Officer who sets up, tests and troubleshoots the vote tabulator, assists voters with casting their ballot, directs the flow of voters at the station, and shuts down the tabulator and accounts for all materials at the end of the day

Supervisory Voting Officer who oversees a voting place or group of voting places, supervises staff and ensures voting procedures are correctly followed, resolves any issues that arise, and supervises initial count and reports election night results.

Compensation ranges from $310 to $440 for the day of work, with paid online training or classroom training.

Election officials must be at least 15 years old and legally entitled to work in BC. Those selected for the roles can expect to work days lasting 14 hours or longer from 7 am to approximately 9 pm.

All election workers are also required to have basic technical literacy and working knowledge of technology, basic English language and literacy skills, good communication and people skills, and must be impartial and non-partisan.

More information on available positions and how to apply can be found online. Interested applicants can also directly contact their local district electoral office.

With files from Vincent Plana