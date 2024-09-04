Canadian workers could see smaller salary increases next year

As Canadians continue to struggle amid the cost of living crisis, it may not be great to hear that they could get smaller salary increases next year.

Normandin Beaudry, an actuarial consulting service, released the results of its annual Salary Increase Survey on Wednesday.

After surveying over 750 Canadian organizations, it found that employers are slowly reducing budgets for overall salary increases, with an average of 3.4% expected in 2025, excluding freezes. That’s an 0.2% reduction from 2024.

“While economic pressures and the competition for talent remain challenging, we’re beginning to see a gradual return to pre-pandemic market norms as salary increase budgets reduce for a second year in a row,” said Darcy Clark, senior principal of compensation at Normandin Beaudry, in a statement.

The report found that organizations are also continuing to carve out an additional budget to address any pressures that may arise due to labour shortages or economic circumstances.

In 2024, approximately 50% of companies who participated in the survey allocated an additional budget averaging 1% beyond their general salary increase budget.

The latest survey’s results show that this trend remains with 44% of Canadian organizations planning on granting the same average additional budget of 1% for 2025.

“Among other purposes, these budgets will be used to apply market-driven adjustments, retain employees in critical roles, and differentiate compensation for top performers,” reads the report.

Industries forecasting higher salary increases

Wondering if your industry might be handing out higher increases?

The report broke down sectors that projected higher-than-average salary budget increases:

High-tech: 4.3%





Telecommunications, data processing, data warehousing and related services: 3.9%





Professional, scientific and technical services: 3.7%





Construction: 3.6%





Computer design, security, IT services and AI: 3.6%





IT consulting services: 3.5%





Energy, mining and metals: 3.5%





Foundations, community assistance and health care: 3.5%

Ultimately, the survey found that as the labour market continues to balance out and inflationary pressures ease, companies are “feeling less pressure” and taking a more “conservative” approach to managing their compensation spend.

“While average salary increase projections remain above 3%, organizations are considering affordability when defining their long-term plans,” explained Clark. “Several significant salary increase cycles may not be sustainable and organizations remain cautious about increasing recurring payroll costs as they plan for the future.”

Normandin Beaudry also breaks down projected salary increases by province, industry, type of organization and company size here.