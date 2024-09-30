16 places hiring for hundreds of jobs in and around Vancouver this October

If you’re looking for a change this fall, you’re in luck. There are tons of jobs available at major companies across Vancouver for you to kickstart a new career.

Whether your expertise is in engineering, healthcare, or even hospitality, there’s bound to be a job for you at one of these companies. So, update your resumes and write a killer cover letter if any of these places catch your eye.

Here are 16 places with some awesome gigs up for grabs this October:

Government of Canada

If you want to shake things up career-wise, the Government of Canada currently has over 130 vacant roles.

Statistics Canada is trying to find people who can work as administrative support staff. The job pays $61,786 to $69,106 annually.

The Department of Justice Canada is searching for a receptionist in Vancouver. This role pays $57,217 to $61,761 a year.

Meanwhile, the RCMP is hiring a program delivery coordinator to work in Surrey. The salary ranges from $73,798 to $79,511 a year.

With so many job opportunities, there is a role for folks with little to extensive work experience. Visit the GC Jobs site for a full list of opportunities.

Some major players, including Disney and Sony Pictures Imageworks, are hiring right now in Vancouver (aka Hollywood North).

But beyond those big studios, plenty of smaller studios are hiring for work in TV, film, and commercial production, and they all pay above a living wage.

We have a full list of great paying roles in Vancouver’s film industry here.

If you’re trying to pick which city you want to serve and protect, a financial factor might incentivize you to choose Delta. This city boasts an unofficial title as the place where police officers are paid the highest in the country.

The police department has a job posting for new police recruits which pays around $85,464 a year. But for people with work experience, you can apply here.

If you love pizza, Freshslice Pizza is hiring a director of operations. The role can pay up to $220,000 per year. Applicants must have over three years of food and beverage experience, but no degree is needed.

Of course, there are other roles if you don’t have as much work experience. There are also vacant jobs like food service supervisor, assistant store manager, and pizza cook positions.

McDonald’s Canada is hiring to fill more than 50 roles in the Vancouver area.

There are leadership roles, such as shift manager positions, which pay around $19 an hour, and maintenance jobs, which pay the same.

For those with little work experience or looking to earn extra cash as a side gig, the fast food chain is hiring part-time and full-time crew members. The starting hourly wage is $17.40.

McDonald’s says working with the company means “you will have the opportunity to earn and learn, flexibility, and a safe and inclusive work environment.”

Employees can access education and skills development opportunities, as well as discounts, incentives, recognition perks, and flexible hours, according to job postings.

If you’re interested, you can find the job postings here.

Job postings remain on Aritzia’s job board for positions around the Lower Mainland, including Surrey, where the clothing brand’s popular cafe concept, A-OK Cafe, is coming to the Metro Vancouver mall.

Aritzia is searching for people to style advisors, boutique associates, service advisors, inventory associates, and merchandisers. The typical hiring range for these position is $20 to $30 per hour, according to the job postings.

“Aritzia’s Everyday Luxury compensation package goes beyond the base salary with endless growth and recognition opportunities through our pay-for-performance philosophy. Along with aspirational workspaces, elevated employee perks and experiences – we provide it all,” the posting added.

The company is also searching for seasonal associates to join the distribution team based in New Westminster.

The starting wage is $21 an hour with stackable premiums up to $3.50 above base wage per hour.

For a list of job opportunities, check out the Artizia site here.

If you want to kickstart your professional prospects, ICBC is hiring for several well-paying jobs around Metro Vancouver.

ICBC is searching for a temporary data analyst. The role is even hybrid. The pay range is $43.60 to $47.10 an hour.

Another hybrid role ICBC is trying to fill is a disability case manager who can support people experiencing severe and catastrophic events. The role pays $927,29 to $108,617.60 a year.

These are just a pair of jobs that stuck out to us. However, to check out other opportunities at ICBC, visit its career site.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hogan’s Alley Society (HAS) (@hogans.alley)

Hogan’s Alley Society, a non-profit organization in Vancouver, is hiring people who want to contribute to its mission of advancing the social, political, economic, and cultural well-being of people of African descent.

This advocacy group says it focuses on delivering “inclusive housing, built spaces, and culturally informed programming.”

The Society is looking for someone to work as a support worker who can be responsible for the day-to-day work of supporting residents at temporary modular social housing facility called Nora Hendrix Place. The role pays $30 an hour.

Hogan’s Alley Society is also searching for an assistant program manager to oversee program development at Nora Hendrix Place. The role pays between $65,000 and $68,250 a year.

There is also a part-time communications coordinator role listed, which pays between $25.64 and $30.77 an hour.

Visit Hogan’s Alley Society’s site for more information about job opportunities.

BC Housing, previously named one of BC’s top employers, is hiring to fill more than 70 roles.

From corporate receptionist, to licensing officer, to program support worker, to Indigenous relations advisor, there are plenty of well paid vacant opportunities to apply for.

Here’s the full list of jobs.

The Canadian Armed Forces has posted a list of jobs it is hiring for, and many of them are for civilians.

For example, CAF is looking to hire a postal clerk. In this role, employees will typically work in a postal office “but may also be on a ship at sea, in a temporary postal office in an operational unit, or a mobile postal van,” the job posting reads.

CAF is also hiring to fill many technician roles, human resources administrators, and firefighters. In many of these roles, the force will train and help prepare employees for success.

Particular roles require little experience. If you are interested, you can browse CAF’s job postings and even filter roles based on your education level.

Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) is a regional health authority in British Columbia that provides healthcare to more than 25% of the province’s population and is hiring for various roles in its communities.

You can find nursing jobs and clinical and administrative support jobs all here.

There are more than two dozen BC jobs listed by the Canadian Mental Health Association.

This organization says it aims to transform mental health and wellness practice for individuals, communities, and organizations through programs and services.

If you want to be part of the CMHA team, it is looking for people to fill roles in Metro Vancouver, such as temporary full-time occupational therapist, vocational rehabilitation counsellor, and housing program manager.

You can find the full information about these roles and more on the CMHA job board.

There are more than 60 jobs available within BC Hydro in the Lower Mainland right now.

The company is looking to hire for roles in customer care, skilled trades, engineering, administration, human resources, and technology, to name a few.

To learn more about the available jobs and apply, click here.

The Surrey Police Service is hiring some civilian roles, such as a disability and return-to-work specialist, which pays around $87,201 a year. If you’re interested in this position, you’ll need to apply quickly because the deadline to submit an application ends this week.

The police force is also hiring am experienced corporate services manager to lead a team of civilian staff. The role pays $142,797 a year.

Check out other vacant job positions here.

If you’re a beauty enthusiast, you should brush up on your resume because Sephora Canada is hiring.

Sephora is seeking applicants to fill a loss prevention role in Vancouver at its Robson Street location. The job pays between $21.75 to $25.40.

Stay updated with Sephora job postings here.

If Cactus Club’s values for “attentive, warm, and unpretentious” service speak to you, this could be a great company where you can grow.

Whether you’re interested in food service, culinary, or management, there are opportunities across the city.

Check out the job options at Cactus here.