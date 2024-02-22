News

Armoured trucks transform UBC into military zone for film shoot

Beth Rochester
Beth Rochester
|
Feb 22 2024, 6:15 pm
Armoured trucks transform UBC into military zone for film shoot
@vedant_bahel/Submitted

UBC students might have been in for a shock when a series of armoured trucks rampaged their way through the university’s Vancouver campus.

Groups adorned in military uniforms and helmets could be seen running into the armoured vehicles carrying automatic rifles in videos taken by students.

Luckily, the scene was just that, a scene. The armoured trucks and military personnel were simply a part of the many film and TV crews that UBC is used to hosting.

According to YVR Shoots on X, it was Apple TV+ filming the latest season of Invasion. The sci-fi drama series is in its third season and revolves around characters from around the world trying to survive when an alien species invades Earth.

The filming of Invasion is another addition to UBC’s long list of film shoots, joining the likes of The Adam Project, Smallville, She’s The Man and more.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Beth RochesterBeth Rochester
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop