12 movies and TV shows filming in Vancouver in February

Hello, February! A new month brings some new movies and TV shows filming right here in town. From new series to familiar favourites returning to the Metro Vancouver area, catch the cameras rolling with any of these hometown productions!

Here is everything you need to know about what’s filming in Vancouver this February.

The Monkey

The Monkey will start filming in Vancouver this winter, with production taking place from February through to March. Starring White Lotus star Theo James, The Monkey will be an adaptation of the Stephen King short story by the same name and will be written and directed by Oz Perkins.

Tron: Ares

After shutting down last year due to the SAG-AFTRA strike and a five-month pause in production, Tron: Ares returns to Vancouver this month to begin production. Currently, the Disney movie (also known as Tron 3) is going by its working title of “Velcro.”

Tron: Ares will star Jared Leto in the lead role, along with American Horror Story’s Evan Peters and Shameless’s Cameron Monaghan. The highly anticipated action-adventure film is being directed by Joachim Rønning and is the third instalment in the Tron franchise. Filming will be underway till May.

Welcome to the Grid: Jared Leto off to Vancouver to start filming Tron: Ares. #Tron 3.https://t.co/GE9kn2WNnY — YVRShoots Tweets (@yvrshootstweets) January 15, 2024

Virgin River — Season 6

Virgin River is back on location in Vancouver to film for its sixth season of the popular binge-worthy Netflix show! The romance/drama series follows a woman who moves to a small town in Northern California after taking a job as a nurse practitioner. Naturally, she ends up falling in love with not only the town but a man who runs the local bar too.

The series stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson in the lead roles as Melinda and Jack. Filming will be happening from February through to May.

The Last of Us — Season 2

Going by its working title of “Mega Sword,” The Last of Us will finally start filming in Vancouver this February! The hit HBO series was previously shot in Alberta, but production for season two has been moved to Metro Vancouver.

Starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in the lead roles as Joel and Ellie, season two will pick up where season one left off, and is sure to bring lots of action and thrills!

Is this #TheLastofUs season 2’s new Jackson, Wyoming? Massive western town set under construction in British Columbia.https://t.co/OJYjrqIysa — YVRShoots Tweets (@yvrshootstweets) January 12, 2024

The Recruit — Season 2

Netflix’s The Recruit is filming in Vancouver this month. Previously filmed in Montreal, production for season two has been moved to the Metro Vancouver area. Starring Noah Centineo in the lead role, the series will be filming in town until March.

Recently, filming was spotted at the Central Vancouver Public Library.

Netflix’s The Recruit season 2 starring Noah Centineo filming at the Central Vancouver Public Library.

Thanks @cheechoo98. https://t.co/LSbzFrJ9F5 — YVRShoots Tweets (@yvrshootstweets) January 23, 2024

Tracker — Season 1

Tracker is a new CBS series that will be filming in Vancity through to April 2024. The thriller series is based on Jeffrey Deaver’s The Never Game novel and brings This Is Us star Justin Hartley to town. Filming for Tracker was recently spotted in the Kitsilano area, so keep your eyes peeled around town!

Justin Hartley’s new series Tracker filming in Kitsilano area.

Thanks @juliasscience. https://t.co/VHKiHTviTT — YVRShoots Tweets (@yvrshootstweets) January 15, 2024

The Good Doctor — Season 7

The Good Doctor is back on location in Vancouver! Starring Freddie Highmore as the main character, Shaun Murphy, the show revolves around a surgeon with autism who thinks outside the box and is recruited to work at a prestigious hospital.

The Good Doctor will be on location for quite a while, as filming will continue into July 2024.

Animal Control — Season 2

Animal Control is filming in Vancouver for its second season. Starring Joel McHale, the comedy series is about an animal control officer who has a unique connection to animals that’s almost supernatural. Filming will be underway in the city until March 2024.

Fire Country — Season 2

Fire Country returns to Vancouver to film for its second season! The popular CBS series follows a young convict who is given a second chance and a rare opportunity. In exchange for reduced prison time, he joins a prison-release program that has him working with firefighters in his hometown to control wildfires.

Fire Country stars Max Thieriot in the lead role, alongside Billy Burke and Kevin Alejandro, and is expected to be on location until April 2024.

Fire Country season 2 filming in Aldergrove.

Morena Baccarin is guest-starring in an episode this season.

Thanks @chefB. https://t.co/GEArg9OcgG — YVRShoots Tweets (@yvrshootstweets) January 24, 2024

Alert: Missing Persons Unit — Season 2

Alert: Missing Persons Unit set up shop in Hollywood North this past December to film for its second season. The Fox crime series stars Dania Ramirez as Nikki, a police officer who joins Philadelphia’s Missing Persons Unit after her son goes missing. Starring alongside Ramirez is Scott Caan as her ex-husband Jason. Together they help solve current cases while also searching for their own son.

Filming for the series may be spotted at the City Centre Artist Lodge on Main Street, which will be a recurring filming location for the series.

What is actor #ScottCaan doing, alittle dance because he’s happy he’s done for the day or just trying to stay warm in #Vancouver cold.With actor #RyanBroussard on the set of #AlertMissingPersonUnit @yvrshootstweets @WhatsFilming pic.twitter.com/ckF6c3Rcyd — NewWestBoyⓂ️ (@CaptCanuck66) January 15, 2024

Superman & Lois — Season 4

Superman & Lois is filming season four in the Metro Vancouver area right now. The superhero drama series follows the popular DC Comics characters — the one and only Superman and Lois Lane. The series will be on location from January through to April.

So Help Me Todd — Season 2

CBS’s So Help Me Todd is filming in Vancouver this February. The hilarious drama-comedy series stars Skylar Astin as a private investigator working for his mother at her law firm, played by Marcia Gay Harden. Filming for the first season also took place in Vancouver, and production for the second season will continue into April 2024.