U-Haul crashes into downtown Vancouver Cartier store

A downtown Vancouver jewellery store had its windows smashed by a U-Haul truck early Wednesday morning, leaving some passersby wondering if there had been an attempted robbery.

Frances Koncan shared footage of the rental truck that had mounted the sidewalk and the smashed glass to TikTok, captioning the clip “Good morning to whoever tried to rob Cartier with a U-Haul truck.”

The Vancouver Police Department said multiple witnesses phoned 911 around 5:30 am to report the U-Haul had crashed into the luxury retail store near Burrard and Alberni streets.

Two men wearing black hoodies were seen running away from the scene, but it doesn’t appear anything was taken from the store, according to Const. Tania Visintin.

No arrests have been made, and the case remains under investigation.