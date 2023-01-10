U-Haul index names BC's most move-able city, and it isn't Vancouver

Out of all the cities in the province where people want to live, a city in BC has been ranked as one of the highest in Canada, according to the latest U-Haul Growth Index.

Last year, Kelowna saw the highest number of move-ins in 2022. The city ranked in fifth place, just behind Quebec City.

Four other BC cities also made the top 25 list.

Chilliwack came in 10th, Salmon Arm in 19th, and North Vancouver in 23rd.

Notable BC cities that were not included on the list but saw more arrivals than departures were Prince George and Delta.

While these cities are clearly attracting a lot of new faces, overall the province is trending downward compared to the rest of the country.

BC took quite the tumble after it dropped from being the second Canadian province to attract the most newcomers in 2021 to finishing second-last in 2022.

Last year, incoming traffic accounted for 49.8% of BC. When compared to 2021, there was an 18% drop in BC arrivals and a 16% drop in departures in 2022.

“British Columbia ranked ninth, just ahead of Alberta, and witnessed more U-Haul trucks leaving than arriving,” a statement from U-Haul reads.

For the entire country, New Brunswick was the top growth province.

The index is compiled according to the net gain (or loss) of one-way U-Haul trucks arriving in a province or city versus departing from that province or city in a calendar year.

Migration trends data is compiled from well over two million one-way U-Haul truck transactions that occur annually across Canada and the US.

With files from Laine Mitchell