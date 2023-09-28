Vancouver police investigate early-morning killing in DTES

The Vancouver Police Department is investigating after a man died of his injuries following an early-morning assault in the Downtown Eastside near Chinatown.

Officers were called to Hastings and Carrall streets around 5:15 am Thursday because a man was badly injured in an assault. The victim was taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Police have not provided details about the nature of the assault.

No arrests have been made yet, and police have not identified the victim.

Correction: The location of the incident is the 400 block Carrall Street, not the 200 block. Apologies for any confusion. — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) September 28, 2023

Officers have the 400 block of Carrall Street closed as they continue gathering evidence. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact homicide investigators at 604-717-2500.