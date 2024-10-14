Tyler Myers back on the ice already for Canucks today

Vancouver Canucks defenceman Tyler Myers made an encouraging step in his injury recovery process today.

The defenceman was back skating just a few days after being involved in an ugly on-ice collision. The Canucks Insider X account posted a video to social media of the player on his skates in Tampa Bay.

Tyler Myers on the ice in Tampa Bay, Florida. #Canucks pic.twitter.com/rZxIhUdHQg — Canucks Insider (@CanucksInsider) October 14, 2024

The team also posted a slideshow of photos from practice which included a photo of Myers.

Thanksgiving in Tampa 📍 pic.twitter.com/WrqB6dsNZS — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 14, 2024

Myers left the Canucks most recent game against the Philadelphia Flyers in the first period after colliding with winger Joel Farabee. The Canucks player’s leg seemed to get caught in Farabee’s body, twisting it at an awkward angle.

The blueliner missed the rest of the game and his team was forced to play with five defencemen. The Flyers eventually managed to win the game in a shootout.

Tyler Myers had to be helped off the ice after this awkward collision with Farabee#Canucks pic.twitter.com/SolVOQP52W — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) October 12, 2024

While at first like the veteran might have to miss a significant chunk of time, the team gave a positive update on Myers status yesterday.

Head coach Rick Tocchet confirmed that the 6-foot-8 behemoth is day-to-day and avoided a serious injury. That’s great news for the player and the team.

The Canucks had great injury luck last season as none of their top players, sans Thatcher Demko, missed a significant chunk of time. he possibility of Myers missing a long duration of games, which is looking unlikely, would’ve really tested the depth of the right-side of this team’s blue line.

Filip Hronek is a quality piece on the right-side but beyond that the team has Noah Juulsen, Vincent Desharnais, and Mark Friedman backing up Myers. None of those players have proven themselves to be quality full-time NHLers just yet.

The Canucks are back in action tomorrow as they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning. It’s still not confirmed if Myers will be in the lineup or not yet.