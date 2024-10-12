Canucks share good-news update on Tyler Myers injury

It appears as though Vancouver Canucks defenceman Tyler Myers avoided what initially appeared to be a serious injury last night.

Myers seemed to be in a ton of pain last night after getting tied up with Philadelphia Flyers forward Joel Farabee near the boards. Myers had stepped up to hit Farabee, which resulted in an extremely awkward collision.

Tyler Myers has to be helped off the ice…hopefully he recovers quickly 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/cCOUECOOzx — Flyers Nation (@FlyersNation) October 12, 2024

The 6-foot-8 blue liner stayed down on the ice for several minutes before being helped down the tunnel. He never returned, making it appear as though he was headed for a lengthy absence. Thankfully, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Tocchet says Myers is day to day. Will travel. Coach says Myers was in real pain last night, but figures he dodged a bullet — Jeff Paterson (@patersonjeff) October 12, 2024

The Canucks missed Myers last night, as they were forced to rely on five defencemen in Quinn Hughes, Filip Hronek, Carson Soucy, Noah Juulsen, and Derek Forbort for essentially the entirety of the game. They wound up falling to the Flyers, resulting in their record dropping to 0-1-1.

Despite being a whipping boy for quite some time in Vancouver, Myers changed his fanbases perception of himself with a strong season in 2023-24. The improved play was enough to earn a three-year, $9-million extension with the Canucks this offseason, with the first two years of the deal carrying a full no-movement clause.

The Canucks do have a lengthy break, with their next game not coming until Tuesday night versus the Tampa Bay Lightning. With his injury being day-to-day, it appears as though there is a possibility Myers will be ready to go for it.

Not losing Myers for a lengthy stretch was good news that the Canucks needed. They are already quite banged up, with starting goalie Thatcher Demko and forward Dakota Joshua having yet to suit up this season. Once they do get healthy, they are expected to be a serious contender out of the Western Conference.