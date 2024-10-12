Canucks show off their new future service dog and fans love it

Vancouver Canucks fans may soon have a new favourite member of the organization.

On Friday, the Canucks announced a new member of their team, Eddie. Eddie, a five-week-old black lab, is a service dog in training. He is named after longtime Canucks defenceman Alexander Edler.

There’s a new Canuck in town. 🐾 Meet EDDIE, the #Canucks newest BC Guide Dog in Training! Named in honour of legendary Canuck, Alex Edler, Eddie will bring loyalty and care to his important job. Just as a defenceman’s responsibility is to protect his teammates and remain… pic.twitter.com/sFklmS9iId — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 12, 2024

“I’m honoured to have a dog named after me, and like I said, I’m a big dog person – especially labs,” Edler said. “A service dog is the ultimate team player; they’ll do anything for the team.”

Eddie is currently working with the B.C. Guide Dog Training Program, which will prepare him to assist many in need, including the visually impaired, a child with autism, or a veteran or first responder living with OSI-PTSD. In the future, he will act as a safeguard to his respective handler.

The organization will officially have Eddie under their watch on October 25 and has already promised to deliver plenty of content showing off their new furry friend. It is no surprise that the fanbase is already in love with him.

This isn’t the first service dog the Canucks have had as a part of their organization. Ahead of the 2022-23 season, they introduced fans to Ryp, a golden retriever named after the late Rick Rypien.

Heartbreak struck the entire Canucks community when it was announced in early February that Ryp had passed away at just two years old.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of Ryp’s sudden passing late last week,” the Canucks announced on social media. “An incredibly special member of our Canucks family through our partnership with BC Guide Dogs. You and your legacy will not be forgotten.”

While Ryp will always be remembered by Canucks fans, they will now be able to enjoy plenty more puppy content moving forward, thanks to Eddie. Safe to say, this is an addition to the team that no fans will have an issue with.