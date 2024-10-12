Canucks player takes Tim Hortons break on the bench

Vancouver Canucks fans had a great laugh over a very Canadian moment that took place during last night’s game versus the Philadelphia Flyers.

Early in the second period, with the game tied at one apiece, Derek Forbort was spotted taking a big swig from a Tim Horton’s cup on the bench. As you would expect, the clip quickly began circulating across social media.

Sometimes you just gotta down a quick mid-game espresso shot ☕️🤣 pic.twitter.com/Hd3JqKtALQ — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 12, 2024

Ironically enough, as Canadian as the moment seemed, Forbort is actually American, having been born in Duluth, Minnesota. He explained afterward that it wasn’t Tim Horton’s coffee he was sipping on.

“It was some Pepto-Bismol in that Timmies cup,” Forbot told Daily Hive. “I had a little stomach thing.”

Whatever the case, it seemed to work for Forbort. Just a short time later, the 32-year-old made a great pass to Teddy Blueger to give the Canucks a 2-1 lead.

Derek Forbort ➡️ Teddy Blueger 🚨#Canucks pic.twitter.com/9rLLE0JmpI — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) October 12, 2024

That marked the first point of the season for Forbort, who joined the Canucks after signing a one-year, $1.5 million deal this past summer.

Despite gaining the lead thanks to a great setup by Forbort, the Canucks gave the lead back early into the third and wound up heading to a shootout. After Travis Konecny scored in the third round to keep the Flyers alive, Morgan Frost called the game two rounds later.

Morgan Frost with an ICY finish to give the Flyers the shootout W 🥶 pic.twitter.com/4K5DvjI9m4 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 12, 2024

Despite falling to 0-2, there were some positives to take away from this one, particularly the play of Kevin Lankinen. The Finnish netminder kicked aside 29 of the 31 shots he faced and has likely earned himself a few more starts moving forward.

We may see Lankinen back between the pipes in the Canucks’ next game, which will come on Wednesday versus the Tampa Bay Lightning. Puck drop is set for 4 pm PT.