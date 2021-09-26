Two teen UBC students struck and killed by vehicle on campus

Two University of British Columbia students were struck and killed by a car while walking on campus early on Sunday morning.

University RCMP said officers were called to North West Marine Drive around 1:45 am on September 26 for reports that two pedestrians had been hit by a car.

The pedestrians, an 18-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman, were pronounced dead at the scene. The RCMP confirmed that they were both students at UBC.

Police determined that the driver of the vehicle, a 21-year-old man, veered off the side of the road and hit the pair who were walking on the sidewalk.

The driver came to a stop after hitting a parked car, police said. He was arrested at the scene and taken to hospital for minor injuries. He has been released pending a future court date.

Officers are investigating if speed and alcohol or drug impairment were factors in the crash, stating that “they have not been ruled out.”

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service remained on scene on Sunday afternoon as the investigation unfolded. They said North West Marine Drive would be closed between Stadium and Agronomy for the next few hours.

“This is a tragic incident that has impacted the whole University community. Our thoughts are with the families and friends during this difficult time,” said Corporal Ian Sim.

Both the RCMP and UBC said the students’ names would not be released.

UBC President Santa Ono issued a statement on Sunday afternoon, calling the incident an “awful tragedy,” and imploring students to take care of each other.

“It is difficult to comprehend and express the enormity of the loss of these two bright and promising young adults,” Ono said.

“On behalf of the university, I wish to extend our deepest and heartfelt condolences to their families, friends, and loved ones. Our community mourns with you.”

University RCMP is asking any witnesses or those with dashcam video of the incident to contact them at 604-224-1322.