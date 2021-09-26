IHIT investigating after body found in burning pickup truck

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been deployed to Maple Ridge after a body was found in a burning truck.

Ridge Meadows RCMP said officers were called to the intersection of Park Lane and Vernon Trail around 1:30 am on September 25 for reports that a black pickup truck was on fire.

After firefighters extinguished the flames, a body was found inside the truck, police said.

The Ridge Meadows Serious Crime Unit initially assessed the scene, but IHIT has now taken control of the investigation.

“It is still in the early stages of the investigation and at this time, it is unknown if this is related to the Lower Mainland gang conflict,” the RCMP said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or those with dashcam footage of the area taken around 1:30 am on Saturday to come forward.

Police noted that the black pickup truck did not have a muffler, and would have been very loud while driving through Maple Ridge and the surrounding areas.