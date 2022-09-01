Lemme revise that: Canadians among first to access new Twitter edit feature

Good news for Canadian Twitter users who have ever regretted sending a tweet: the social media platform is testing out its new edit button.

The Canadian Twitterverse will be among the first users in the world to take advantage of the long-awaited edit function, which was teased this past spring by the platform.

In an email shared with Daily Hive, Twitter Communications representative Cam Gordon says the company will be testing what it calls the “edit tweet” function internally in Canada. After testing, it will be rolled out among a select group of users including Twitter Blue subscribers and people signed up for Twitter’s subscription service.

As such, Canadian Twitter Blue subscribers might start seeing edited tweets throughout September.

“We’re ready for the next step with a number of Canadians getting early access to this feature,” says Gordon. Twitter says being able to edit older tweets is the platform’s “most requested feature to date.”

if you see an edited Tweet it’s because we’re testing the edit button this is happening and you’ll be okay — Twitter (@Twitter) September 1, 2022

“We wanted to both update you on our progress and give you a heads up that, even if you’re not in a test group, everyone will still be able to see if a Tweet has been edited,” says Twitter.

What is Edit Tweet?

Edit Tweet is a feature that lets users make changes to a tweet after it’s been published. “Think of it as a short period of time to do things like fix typos, add missed tags, and more,” says the company.

For this test, tweets will be able to be edited a few times in the 30 minutes following their publication. Edited tweets will appear with an icon, timestamp, and label so it’s clear to readers that the original tweet has been modified.

Didn’t mean to type #life? Quickly go back and change it.

Tapping the “last edited” label will give users the tweet’s edit history, which includes past versions of the tweet.

Twitter says the time limit and version history “play an important role,” and will help protect “the integrity of the conversation and create a publicly accessible record of what was said.”