Canada's 20 best jobs are mostly in the tech industry: Indeed

The Canadian job market is full of opportunities to not just earn a decent salary but also to continue to advance and build a career.

According to Indeed, the best jobs in Canada right now are the ones that are the most in-demand while offering competitive pay and opportunities for professional growth.

Indeed created a list of the best jobs in Canada based on employer demand, salary (using a base salary of at least $75,000), and consistent growth in job posting shares.

“Indeed has seen many companies hiring for tech positions over the past six months, especially at big banks and financial service companies,” said Indeed in a release.

“Insights from a recent job posting report by Brendan Bernard, senior economist at Indeed, shows that although tech jobs cooled in early March, the sector has been a key driver of overall Canadian employment growth in recent years and there is a strong demand for workers with these skills.”

“In fact, job postings in software development, for example, remained double their pre-pandemic level in June,” said Indeed.

Here are the best jobs in Canada, plus their average salary and percentage growth in the share of job postings from 2019 to 2022.

Best jobs in Canada

1. Data Engineer

Average salary: $85,706

Growth: 242%

2. Site Reliability Engineer

Average salary: $90,010

Growth: 218%

3. Engineering Manager

Average salary: $111,515

Growth: 161%

4. Cloud Engineer

Average salary: $85,351

Growth: 139%

5. Senior Product Manager

Average salary: $108,297

Growth: 135%

6. Driller

Average salary: $83,221

Growth: 126%

7. Technical Lead

Average salary: $81,434

Growth: 96%

8. Product Owner

Average salary: $78,163

Growth: 92%

9. Senior Programmer

Average salary: $78,246

Growth: 89%

10. Python Developer

Average salary: $81,514

Growth: 89%

11. Senior Software Engineer

Average salary: $97,643

Growth: 86%

12. Veterinarian

Average salary: $89,095

Growth: 80%

13. Software Engineering Manager

Average salary: $126,844

Growth: 77%

14. Back-end Developer

Average salary: $85,709

Growth: 75%

15. Pharmacist

Average salary: $101,721

Growth: 71%

16. Senior Engineer

Average salary: $122,175

Growth: 70%

17. Enterprise Architect

Average salary: $100,057

Growth: 67%

18. Android Developer

Average salary: $93,798

Growth: 60%

19. Data Scientist

Average salary: $76,938

Growth: 60%

20. Staff Pharmacist

Average salary: $94,152

Growth: 59%