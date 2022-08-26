Canada's 20 best jobs are mostly in the tech industry: Indeed

The Canadian job market is full of opportunities to not just earn a decent salary but also to continue to advance and build a career.
According to Indeed, the best jobs in Canada right now are the ones that are the most in-demand while offering competitive pay and opportunities for professional growth.
Indeed created a list of the best jobs in Canada based on employer demand, salary (using a base salary of at least $75,000), and consistent growth in job posting shares.
“Indeed has seen many companies hiring for tech positions over the past six months, especially at big banks and financial service companies,” said Indeed in a release.
“Insights from a recent job posting report by Brendan Bernard, senior economist at Indeed, shows that although tech jobs cooled in early March, the sector has been a key driver of overall Canadian employment growth in recent years and there is a strong demand for workers with these skills.”
“In fact, job postings in software development, for example, remained double their pre-pandemic level in June,” said Indeed.
Here are the best jobs in Canada, plus their average salary and percentage growth in the share of job postings from 2019 to 2022.
Best jobs in Canada
1. Data Engineer
Average salary: $85,706
Growth: 242%
2. Site Reliability Engineer
Average salary: $90,010
Growth: 218%
3. Engineering Manager
Average salary: $111,515
Growth: 161%
4. Cloud Engineer
Average salary: $85,351
Growth: 139%
5. Senior Product Manager
Average salary: $108,297
Growth: 135%
6. Driller
Average salary: $83,221
Growth: 126%
7. Technical Lead
Average salary: $81,434
Growth: 96%
8. Product Owner
Average salary: $78,163
Growth: 92%
9. Senior Programmer
Average salary: $78,246
Growth: 89%
10. Python Developer
Average salary: $81,514
Growth: 89%
11. Senior Software Engineer
Average salary: $97,643
Growth: 86%
12. Veterinarian
Average salary: $89,095
Growth: 80%
13. Software Engineering Manager
Average salary: $126,844
Growth: 77%
14. Back-end Developer
Average salary: $85,709
Growth: 75%
15. Pharmacist
Average salary: $101,721
Growth: 71%
16. Senior Engineer
Average salary: $122,175
Growth: 70%
17. Enterprise Architect
Average salary: $100,057
Growth: 67%
18. Android Developer
Average salary: $93,798
Growth: 60%
19. Data Scientist
Average salary: $76,938
Growth: 60%
20. Staff Pharmacist
Average salary: $94,152
Growth: 59%