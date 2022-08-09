A bunch of new privacy features are coming to text and voice messaging service WhatsApp, and they’ll make using the app a much better experience.

On Tuesday, the Meta-owned service announced that three layers of security are coming to protect your messages.

“Your privacy deserves more protection. That’s why we’re excited to announce three new layers of security to wrap your messages in,” WhatsApp wrote on Twitter.

Your privacy deserves more protection. That’s why we’re excited to announce three 🆕 layers of security to wrap your messages in. Learn what they do 👇 pic.twitter.com/AmV0YoZcC8 — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) August 9, 2022

Here are the three key features being integrated into the app soon:

Screenshot-blocking for view-once content

When you send a photo or video with the “view once” option turned on, you can rest easy knowing the recipient will not be able to screenshot it.

Exit groups silently

WhatsApp typically announces when you leave a group, with a notice about your departure available for all group members to see. Now, you can say farewell quietly. Only the group admin will be notified if you decide to exit the group chat.

Hide “online” status

Finally, our favourite feature of the lot — WhatsApp users will now be able to choose whether they want to appear online or not. This function can be applied to a few contacts or your entire contact list.

Anyone who has had their double checkmarks turned off can actually enjoy some peace and real privacy on WhatsApp. No confrontation from your parents and relatives for not responding to the scientifically questionable home remedies they forward all day long!

It’s about damn time.