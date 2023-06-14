Vancouver bookstore closing Kitsilano branch after 30% rent increase

Kitsilano locals will be sad to hear that Pulpfiction Books will be closing its West Broadway store at the end of the month.

The closure marks the end of an era as the legendary bookstore has been selling old and new books in Kits for 21 years.

Pulpfiction Books had to evaluate the future of its West Broadway store after rent was increased by 30%. Store owner Christopher Brayshaw simplified the outcome as the way of the business world.

“I think they made a business decision. I had to think about it and made a business decision,” said Brayshaw.

One Twitter user questioned how landlords are able to “jack rents at such precipitous rates.”

According to Brayshaw, the proposed increase is acceptable in commercial leases as there is no legislation that prohibits the amount by which rent can be increased.

“There is no cap on a commercial rate increase. The landlord at the end of the lease term can come back and ask for a 1% increase or a 50% increase or a 2,000% increase,” said Brayshaw.

Although the increase made Brayshaw “raise [his] eyebrow,” he also expressed understanding for the landlord.

“They’re perfectly within their rights to ask for whatever rent increase they want.”

Daily Hive did not hear back from the landlord about the reasoning behind the rent increase in time for publishing.

The landlord retracted the 30% proposal and instead offered an increase of just 1.5%. However, Brayshaw ultimately decided that it was time for the store to close after looking at their in-store and online statistics.

“When I did my analysis to see how much of business was not being done in person, I think I had thought that there was maybe more walk-in traffic than our statistics prove to be the case,” said Brayshaw.

5. (Surprising) conclusion #2: Kits’ best customers – its core clientele, the ones who kept us in business for 21 years by buying books – were largely delivery clients, ordering via phone & email. Many seldom (if ever) came into the shop. — Pulpfiction Repeatedly Vaxxed Books @[email protected] (@pfbvan) June 14, 2023

Despite the loss of the in-person store for the Kitsilano community, Brayshaw is hopeful for the future.

“I feel pretty positive that we’re gonna be keeping our good customers,” said Brayshaw. “I think some people will use this as an opportunity to come over and investigate the other locations.”

Pulpfiction Books will continue to operate online, alongside its Main Street and Commercial Drive locations.

Brayshaw hopes to see the in-person clientele from West Broadway in the other stores.

“It’ll be nice to see some of those faces who are excited to come in and look at actual things.”