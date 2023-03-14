We’ve been watching what was supposed to be the future space of TWG Tea Vancouver’s new location on Robson Street for a while.

Recently, we clocked the signage for the luxury teahouse chain has come down completely and the space has been marked as “for lease” once again.

TWG opened its first North American standalone store and tea salon at 1070 West Georgia Street in 2016.

In 2021, the Singaporean brand left that space and shared it was planning to reopen an outpost in a former Tesla showroom at 929 Robson Street.

Back when the news came out, TWG told Dished it was aiming to open the new Robson Street location in mid-November 2021.

Since then, the space has remained largely idle, although TWG’s signature yellow branding stayed put up until recently.

Dished has reached out to TWG to hear what’s next for the company in Vancouver and in Canada in general. We’ll keep you posted when we hear back.