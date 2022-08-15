A local food delivery app has recently come under fire after multiple restaurants in Victoria have taken to social media to share their frustrations with overdue payments owed.

Cold Comfort Ice Cream Company, Cafe Mexico, Agrius, and Fol Epi are among the many restaurants that have claimed that Tutti, a locally-founded food delivery app, has failed to pay them revenue from online orders.

In a post shared on Instagram, the owners of Agrius said, “I’ve been wrestling with Tutti for the last couple months trying to get our overdue payments and now they’re saying they’re not going to pay and won’t make any arrangements for payment.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Agrius (@agriusrestaurant)

The restaurant is currently owed $4,000 from Tutti, it claims, while other restaurants are out upwards of $20,000, according to the Instagram post.

“[It] might not seem like a lot but that’s money that has to come off the top from labour, ingredients, and overhead which we paid for long ago and have to work extremely hard to get back these days,” the post went on.

The post has encouraged other restaurants to come forward to express their own challenges with the company, including Cold Comfort Ice Cream, which says it has attempted to contact Tutti about the owed amounts but that “they are not responding to our emails and calls.”

Tutti was founded in Victoria 2017 by CEO Kaisa Aierken and is owned by Kavl Technology. Many local restaurants opted to use its services during the pandemic instead of turning to international services like Uber Eats or Door Dash.

Cold Comfort said that while it had wanted to root for the underdog, “every so often you end up getting bit.”

“Their technology sucked, there were glitches in the system, the customer experience was annoying, but we stuck with them anyway,” the post went on.

Cold Comfort is also owed around $4,000 for ice cream that it produced and sold through the Tutti delivery service.

Other local businesses have commented on the post, saying they’d experienced similar issues with Tutti.

FreshCoast Health Food Bar, a local Victoria business, said that it “had to fight for payment for a long time and later decided to cancel the contract with Tutti.”

Several folks have also claimed that the business has failed to pay its drivers; as of publication, Tutti is still in operation.

Daily Hive has reached out to Tutti for comment and will update this story as it develops.