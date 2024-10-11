EventsNews

Major Vancouver bridge to close for Thanksgiving run this weekend

Oct 11 2024, 8:42 pm
Granville Island Turkey Trot /Facebook

A huge flock of turkeys will be running along Vancouver’s seawall this weekend, and though traffic and parking may be impacted, it’s all for an important cause.

RUNVAN’s annual Turkey Trot is returning to Granville Island on Monday, October 13, helping to raise funds for local non-profits and charitable groups.

The popular Thanksgiving tradition is sold out for 2024 with over 2,000 registered runners. Commuters and residents are being warned that traffic in the area will be restricted throughout Thanksgiving morning.

 

Road closures and traffic impacts for the Turkey Trot on October 13 include:

  • Burrard Street Bridge closed Northbound from 8 am to 9:45 am
  • No vehicle access to Granville Island from 8 am to 9:45 am
  • Parking restrictions will be in place on Granville Island along Cartwright Street, Old Bridge Street, Duranleau Street, and Anderson Street
Turkey Trot Vancouver

Clarence Chan/RUNVAN

The 10K fun run begins at Performance Works at 8:30 am, with a Kids Run slated to start shortly thereafter. Granville Island, the City of Vancouver, the Vancouver Police Department and the Vancouver Park Board are assisting RUNVAN with road detours during the event.

There is free bike valet on race day near the Expo and Start Line, and Aquabus is also offering discounts to passengers with race bibs. Drivers can also enjoy free parking on Granville Island until 1 pm on Thanksgiving.

Turkey Trot Vancouver

Jordan Leigh/RUNVAN

Participants in the annual Turkey Trot are also helping to raise funds for the Greater Vancouver Food Bank, Surrey Food Bank, and SHARE Family and Community Services.

You can also help support the important causes by donating through its website.

