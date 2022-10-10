"Turbulent weather" on the way to Canada after a mild start to fall

It might feel like we’re enjoying a never-ending summer, but stormy fall weather is almost a guarantee at this point.

Except for hurricane Fiona, which hit the East Coast in late September, Canada’s been experiencing a relatively mild and storm-free fall.

According to Tyler Hamilton at The Weather Network (TWN), Canada was “enveloped by high pressure last week, preventing any storms from tracking into the region.”

Over the last few weeks, an east-west temperature contrast has developed, creating the “potential for turbulent weather to form in the coming days,” said Hamilton.

According to TWN, a particularly wavy jet stream could set us up for a classic fall storm.

Eastern Canada

“A strong southerly flow brings with it the threat of heavy rain across portions of Ontario and Quebec later this week, siphoning up some moisture from the Gulf Stream,” said TWN.

The Prairies

“Intense gusty northwest winds behind the front might reach speeds up to 80 km/h through Wednesday across the central Prairies,” said TWN.

On Monday, October 10, Environment Canada issued wind warnings for a few regions in Alberta. Temperatures in Alberta and Manitoba will drop by Tuesday.

BC

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for most of BC on Sunday, October 9, warning of high winds.

Although the fall rains haven’t come yet to BC, where it’s been dryer than Las Vegas since July, and a pattern of stormier weather is expected to form in the coming weeks.