NewsWeatherCanada

Local emergencies declared as hurricane Fiona wallops East Coast (VIDEOS)

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Sep 24 2022, 5:16 pm
Local emergencies declared as hurricane Fiona wallops East Coast (VIDEOS)
@saraevely/Twitter | @LadyIngridHunt/Twitter

Hurricane Fiona is hitting Canada’s East Coast hard, causing damage and leading local communities to declare a state of emergency.

Regions in New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Southern Québec are under a tropical storm statement from Environment Canada during the weather event.

“Fiona continues to cause hurricane force wind gusts,” said Environment Canada.

“Damaging storm surge and high waves with pounding surf are causing severe infrastructure damage along the southwest coast of Newfoundland, where Fiona is driving waves in excess of 12 metres onshore.”

hurricane

Canadian Hurricane Centre

The storm has hit some areas harder than others. In places like Port Aux Basques, entire structures washed out to sea.

On Cape Breton Island, massive trees were ripped down by the high winds and photos of a washed-out highway show some of the damage.

In particular, storm surges have been causing heavy damage.

Visit Environment Canada to keep up with the latest weather alerts.

More to come…

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
+ News
+ Weather
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.