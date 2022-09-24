Hurricane Fiona is hitting Canada’s East Coast hard, causing damage and leading local communities to declare a state of emergency.

Regions in New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Southern Québec are under a tropical storm statement from Environment Canada during the weather event.

“Fiona continues to cause hurricane force wind gusts,” said Environment Canada.

“Damaging storm surge and high waves with pounding surf are causing severe infrastructure damage along the southwest coast of Newfoundland, where Fiona is driving waves in excess of 12 metres onshore.”

The storm has hit some areas harder than others. In places like Port Aux Basques, entire structures washed out to sea.

A 2 storey apartment building has been swept away. There is a large amount of gasoline or fuel oil on the streets of #PortauxBasques #nlwx #HurricaneFiona pic.twitter.com/gRKaOh62iW — Rosalyn Roy (@Tygerlylly) September 24, 2022

More images being shared from family of the devastation in Burnt Islands. The shed with the green door and sign is our family shed 😔. Please stay safe everyone, listen to officials and get to higher ground! #nlwx #Fiona pic.twitter.com/3kPhHrF3ZU — Michael King (@MikeKingNL) September 24, 2022

On Cape Breton Island, massive trees were ripped down by the high winds and photos of a washed-out highway show some of the damage.

Hopefully this is all the damage for my property 😬 I think the worst is almost behind us here in Cape Breton #Fiona #NSStorm pic.twitter.com/kGHEdjgC5W — S A R A (@saraevely) September 24, 2022

In particular, storm surges have been causing heavy damage.

the bridge beside me is gone, the guard rail is the only thing holding it on @CBCNews #PEI #fiona pic.twitter.com/QQvd2brMMN — Tim moe ⚡️🦈 (@savage_sultin) September 24, 2022

