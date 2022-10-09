After a seemingly endless summer in Vancouver, the first major wind event of the season is set to hit.

On Sunday, October 9, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the entire Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, and beyond.

According to Environment Canada, windy conditions are forecast to start Monday afternoon on the South Coast.

What could make the wind dangerous is that gusts of up to 60 km/h could cause drought-weakened tree branches to break. With this comes the potential for power outages, property damage, or even injuries.

In the weather statement, Environment Canada says that a “cold front will sweep through the South Coast Monday afternoon bringing our first wind event of the season.”

“Northwest winds 40 km/h gusting 60 can be expected and will be strongest near the water and along the frontal passage,” they said.

Conditions are expected to ease Monday night as the front leaves the province. Even though it will be windy, there’s “little to no precipitation” expected. In Vancouver, there’s no rain in the forecast until Sunday, October 15.

The entire province is blanketed in special weather statements regarding the upcoming wind event.

You can sign up for alerts from Environment Canada and stay updated on the latest weather forecasts.