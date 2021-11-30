Although flower season runs in the spring, Tulip Town is offering a special treat this holiday season.

Now that the border has reopened, Canadians are invited to purchase advanced tickets to the gorgeous tulip fields in Skagit Valley, Washington.

The advanced tickets, which start at $5 USD, include parking, entry, and a trolley ride to the tulip fields which are open between April 1 to May 1, 2022.

As usual, the farm and fields will be hosting five acres of dazzling photo opportunities, an indoor and outdoor tulip garden, displays, windmill, trolley rides, as well as a market with food, treats, local goods, and more.

“The magic of Skagit is brighter and better than ever,” said Kristen Keltz, CEO of Spinach Bus Ventures, which helps promote, preserve and create economic development in Skagit Valley. “We can’t wait to share our little corner of the country with Canadians once again.”