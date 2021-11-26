5 holiday gifts for the hockey lovers on your list this year

Every year since 1917, hockey season has coincided with the holiday season, but that still leaves us wondering what we should gift the hockey fanatics on our list.

Now, as the most festive time of the year draws closer and our timeline for gifting shortens, we’re thinking of the most creative ways to show the hockey enthusiasts in our lives that we care — without gifting the same kind of items as years past (where’s the fun in that?).

To help you make this holiday — and hockey — season one to remember, regardless of whether your team takes home a series of triumphant wins or a loss or two, here are five gifts every hockey fan will appreciate.

Gift a hockey-themed advent calendar

Is your hockey-loving friend also partial to enjoying delicious chocolate? Silly question? Sorry. If they’re anything like us, they can’t get enough of this delicious treat — especially around the holidays.

With each door that opens, they’ll be greeted by a surprise KITKAT treat, from salted caramel to hazelnut — and even a KITKAT Santa. Plus, each window also reveals a hockey clue or riddle to find hidden items in the KITKAT locker room on the back of the calendar.

Get on the ice at a local skating rink

Okay, so this isn’t your typical holiday gift, but that’s what makes it special. Plan an afternoon of ice skating at your local ice rink — or perhaps a game of shinny — with your hockey-loving friend and channel the players you both relate to most on the ice. Then, end the evening with nachos and beer at your favourite sports bar.

Get in on the KITKAT x NHL® social contest fun

Another idea that simply requires you and your hockey aficionado friend to have fun on social media? Join in on the action of the KITKAT x NHL® contest, running from Wednesday, November 24 to Tuesday, November 30 on KITKAT Canada’s Instagram (@kitkatcanada). Celebrate the holidays with NHL® alumni greats Chris Phillips and Ryan Smyth and see what they’re up to with KITKAT Canada. While you’re there, comment on the posts shared to enter a giveaway to win one of five prize packs — including a KITKAT NHL® advent calendar and KITKAT swag. The contest is open to all Canadians.

Give the gift of the game

Most hockey fans are still revelling in the fact that it’s possible to attend games in person once again, complete with foam fingers and hot dogs, naturally. After all, there’s nothing quite like the energetic atmosphere you experience in the crowd of a hockey game, and when you have a stellar view of your team giving it their all on the ice, it doesn’t get much better. That being said, another epic gift idea for the hockey fans on your list is to get them tickets to their favourite team’s next home game.

Go the extra mile with Nestlé NHL® MiNis

Buying your favourite people hockey-themed presents to go under the tree (a new hockey stick or skates, perhaps?) is an easy task, but finding themed items to fit in their stocking is a whole other can of worms. Good news — you can still add a little extra surprise that every hockey fan will love by placing the Nestlé NHL® MiNis in their holiday stocking. Will that be an absolute joy for them to experience when they open it? We think so.

To score a break this holiday season, pick up a KITKAT Hockey Holidays NHL® Advent Calendar at a store near you and count down the days with the official chocolate of the NHL® in Canada.

NHL and the NHL Shield are registered trademarks of the National Hockey League. NHL and NHL team marks are the property of the NHL and its teams. © NHL 2021. All Rights Reserved.