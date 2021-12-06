You can spend the night on the water in Vancouver's tugboat Airbnb

All aboard for the staycation of a lifetime. There’s a vintage tugboat Airbnb in Vancouver that makes for a waterfront getaway like no other.

When it’s not touring around Vancouver’s waterways, The Union Jack is anchored at Heritage Harbour at the Maritime Museum.

According to the Airbnb listing, the vessel is one-of-a-kind and was originally built in Deep Cove as a tugboat for the Canadian Navy during the Second World War.

Today, it has suites onboard in the upper and mid-decks with space enough to sleep up to eight guests.

Each day, you’ll get free breakfast, and you can add on additional chef-created meals to your stay.

And, if you want to leave the harbour, you can also book a chartered tour during your stay.

If you split the rental with a handful of friends, it could be a fun and unique getaway close to home.

Find out more on Remote West Coast Adventure’s website and see the Airbnb listing to book a stay. Rates seem to be about $750 per night plus fees.