We British Columbians are blessed with a beautiful backyard, and now is the perfect time to explore it since the pandemic is still making international travel difficult.

Vacations may not be warm or tropical this year, but luckily cabin getaways are still on the menu.

This impressive structure boasts a waterfront view on a peaceful yet easy-to-access Gulf Island. Just one ferry from Tsawwassen will transport you to Galiano, and this log cabin offers epic views and lots of space to unwind after visiting local beaches and hiking trails. Did we mention it has an infinity hot tub?

A smaller and more rustic Galiano Island perfect for a romantic getaway. The quaint property features a full kitchen, an outhouse, and an outdoor shower. Trails from the property connect guests with nearby pebble beaches.

This designer treehouse offers guests a serene and elevated experience in Chilliwack. It sits on a fully fenced acre of land and includes a campfire area, a hammock, and outdoor shower. The south-facing deck offers the perfect opportunity to spot wildlife. This Airbnb also has a flush toilet — a luxury for treehouse-style accommodations.

This property is one of the most wish-listed Airbnbs in all of Canada. The loft cabin on the Sunshine Coast has incredible views of Sechelt Inlet and is west-facing to soak up all the afternoon sun and get a front-row seat to spectacular sunsets.

Escape to Salt Spring Island in this charming cabin. It’s the most developed of all the Gulf Islands with plenty of attractions and activities, and this Airbnb offers views of the ocean through its floor-to-ceiling windows. It sits on five acres of land, so you’ll be sure to get the peace and quiet you’re looking for.

If you’re in the mood for an active escape, a chalet near one of BC’s famous ski resorts could be right up your alley. This luxurious chalet at Whistler has a private hot tub, gorgeous views, a billiards table, a soaker tub in the master bedroom, and plenty of room for your friends to spread out and relax.

This cabin near Golden was designed by architecture firm Form and Forest and can accommodate up to five guests with its sleeping loft. The vaulted ceiling gives guests 180° views of the forest and mountains, and water-loving visitors can also canoe or raft on the Blaeberry River that crosses the property.

If you want a close-to-home vacation that’s really close to home, check out Bowen Island. It’s only a 15-minute ferry ride from Horseshoe Bay, so close that some islanders even commute to work in downtown Vancouver. Although it’s close to the city, you’ll still get that far-away feeling with beautiful Pacific Ocean vistas, serene hiking trails, and charming local shops.

This quaint cabin near Tofino has a gorgeous deck on which to enjoy the great outdoors. It’s close enough to all the attractions in Tofino, including gorgeous beaches, surfing, and restaurants, but is secluded in the woods.

This two-bedroom cabin features an outdoor shower and fire pit, allowing you to enjoy BC’s great outdoors to the maximum (there’s also an indoor bath for colder weather, don’t worry). It’s nestled among cedar trees and ferns, with a wooded path connecting the property to Tofino Inlet.

This little cabin is situated on an Okanagan vineyard growing grapes for Chardonnay wine. It features a modern interior with a bedroom, living room, and patio. Enjoy views down to the lake and visit the local wineries. If the weather’s warm enough, head to the beach for a swim.

This romantic getaway to a lakefront estate boasts panoramic views from its two separate decks. Located in Peachland just outside Kelowna, use this as a base for wine tastings and hiking nearby Pincushion Mountain. This coach house is attached to a larger estate that accommodates 12 people. Each can be booked individually on Airbnb.

You’ll have to book in advance, like, really far in advance, for this Mayne Island gem. Its first available dates aren’t until Fall 2022. That’s because it’s Canada’s most-wish-listed property for several years running. The hosts say the “earth cottage” was hand-crafted using local and sustainable materials, and guests can explore the gorgeous beaches, trails, and the local brewery on Mayne Island.