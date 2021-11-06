11 Canadian Airbnbs where you can watch the northern lights

If you hear the glow of the aurora borealis calling your name, then it’s time to go find them.

But nothern lights are not always visible. That’s why a week-long stay at an Airbnb can afford you more chances to see them while you venture up north to chase auroras.

From affordable tiny cabins to entire aurora chalets, here are some of the best Airbnbs in Canada where you can catch the northern lights:

This beautiful and cozy log cabin is off-the-grid and plugged into nature. It’s a perfect northern lights getaway spot in Faro, Yukon Territory.

If you’re brave enough to go to the polar bear capital, Churchill, Manitoba – then this fun home can be your basecamp for northern adventures and aurora chasing.

This rustic outpost is right on the river near Whitehorse and it’s affordable at just $70 per night.

From mid-August to mid-April you can catch the northern lights outside and cozy in at night at this Whitehorse Airbnb from $65 per night.

This rustic, off-the-grid spot right on a frozen lake is remote enough to give you spectacular views.

Watch the auroras dance in the sky and lake’s reflection at this Yellowknife apartment Airbnb.

The northern lights are visible just outside your bedroom window at this five-star Airbnb in Whitehorse.

This house in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, has a jetted hot tub where you can watch the lights while soaking.

This cute and cozy cabin in Whitehorse has amazing reviews and guests said that the quaint and rural location was perfect for watching the lights.

There’s enough room for 13 folks in this massive chalet with giant windows that give you spectacular views while staying warm and cozy inside.

You can book this tiny cabin in Whitehorse for as little as $100 a night for a good view of the northern lights.