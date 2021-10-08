T&T Supermarket to open new location in Metro Vancouver

T&T Supermarket is officially opening its new location in Metro Vancouver later this month.

The super-popular grocery chain will be grand opening on Friday, October 22 at the Willowbrook Shopping Centre (Unit 100 – 19705 Fraser Highway, Langley).

The new Langley store will soft open for T&T Rewards members only on October 20 and 21.

On October 22 at 9 am, there will be some awesome promos happening for the public opening, as the first 200 guests to the store will receive a $10 T&T gift card.

