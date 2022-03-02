10 exceptional gluten-friendly treats to try in Vancouver

When you think of gluten-free food, you might assume it’s too crumbly, dense, gritty, dry, and tasteless.

For some people eating gluten-free is a choice, and for others, it’s a must. The great thing is, food companies and coffee shops are adapting and offering more allergen-aware options than ever before.

We’ve tried our fair share of snacks for this article and ended up with a list of some of the tastiest treats in Vancouver.

You’ll notice most of the options on this drool-worthy list, aside from those from the two certified gluten-free bakeries, are referred to as gluten-friendly, which means they run the risk of cross-contamination with gluten products. You know yourself better than we do, so with that we say, eat at your own risk.

These are 10 unreal gluten-friendly treats to try in Vancouver.

Gluten-free Lemon Meringue Tarts from Lemonade Bakery

Certified gluten-free bakery Lemonade is the brainchild of award-winning head pastry chef, Tracy Kadonoff. The star of the show at this small-box, local, neighbourhood shop is the lemon meringue tart, which consists of a tart lemon custard that’s baked into a flaky all-butter crust and topped with toasted Italian meringue.

The bakery accepts orders via its online store, or by phone between noon and 6 pm Wednesday to Sunday. Online and phone orders require 72 hours’ notice.

Address: 3385 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-873-9993

Facebook | Instagram

Vegan, gluten-friendly Sprinkled Ring Donut from Lucky’s Doughnuts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caroline Huard 🌿✨ (@loounie)

The decadent baked gluten-friendly doughnuts from Lucky’s are also vegan and biting into them, you’d never know that they don’t contain wheat or dairy. We recommend the sprinkled ring which is a plain cake doughnut dipped in vanilla glaze and rainbow sprinkles. The nostalgia-inducing treats sell out fast, so we recommend calling ahead to put one, or a dozen aside.

Lucky’s accepts orders at all three of its locations, either via its online store (with a minimum order of $15) or by calling ahead. The stores operate on a pickup-only basis.

Address: 2902 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-872-4901

Address: 2198 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-420-4901

Address: 689 Thurlow Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-620-4905

Facebook | Instagram

Gluten-friendly Amaretti at Elysian Coffee Roasters

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elysian Coffee Roasters (@elysiancoffee)

As well as sourcing, roasting, and brewing its own coffees, Elysian Coffee Roasters also offers a selection of pastries, cakes, and cookies, which are baked in-house daily. We love the gluten-friendly amaretti, a traditional Italian cookie that’s slightly crisp on the outside and soft and chewy on the inside. The amaretti at Elysian come with a dusting of icing sugar and are perfect served on the side with any one of their unique coffee blends.

Address: 2301 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-559-0510

Address: 1778 West 5th Ave, Vancouver

Phone: 604-734-1778

Address: 590 West Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-874-5909

Address: 102-1100 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-379-1512

Facebook | Instagram

Gluten-friendly Salted Caramel Macarons from Thierry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thierry Chocolates (@thierrychocolat)

One of Vancouver’s favourite dessert spots is serving up some of the tastiest gluten-friendly treats you’ll find in the city. Thierry offers an array of seven flavours of in-house baked macarons as well as a few seasonal flavours. There’s maple pecan, chocolate pistachio, and cassis, to name a few. But there’s no doubt about it that the salted caramel is the best. Encased between two airy almond meringue cookies is the most heavenly sweet and salty filling. We recommend enjoying a few of these French delicacies with Thierry’s famous classic hot chocolate.

Address: 1059 Alberni Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-608-6870

Address: 265 East 10th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-336-8689

Facebook | Instagram

Gluten-friendly Peanut Butter Cookie from JJ Bean

Find yourself wandering the streets of Vancouver craving a tasty snack? JJ Bean, with its 22 locations, has you covered with this delicious gluten-friendly peanut butter cookie, served at all locations except its Granville Island store. You’d never know this one didn’t contain gluten since it’s soft, chewy, and full of flavour.

Multiple locations

Gluten-friendly Baked Smoked Maple Walnut from Cartems Donuts

Donut worry, wheat-free friends, Cartems Donuts has your back. This awesome local donut store has been serving up a-glazing (okay we’ll stop) treats for the past 10 years. It offers a selection of gluten-friendly donuts, baked in-house daily, using flours from local miller, Anita’s. We recommend the baked smoked maple walnut, which is a decadent vanilla cake donut with maple glaze and smoked maple walnuts.

Order ahead because these babies sell out, every day. You can order via the website or by phoning the store.

Address: 534 West Pender, Vancouver

Phone: 778-708-0996

Address: 2190 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-707-1114

Facebook | Instagram

Gluten-free Vegan Frosted Peanut Butter Brownie from Gluten Free Epicurean

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gluten Free Guru (@glutenfreeandglamorous)

Smooth, whipped peanut butter frosting piped on top of a delicious baked brownie, what more could you ask for? We can hardly believe this treat is gluten-free never mind vegan as well. The frosting lends itself well to the brownie, which has the fudge-like texture that it should. It’s rich, moist, gooey, and gone in under a minute. Ordering ahead via the online store or by phoning the shop is highly recommended.

Address: 633 East 15th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-876-4114

Facebook | Instagram

Gluten-free Vegan Cinnamon Buns from Edible Flours

Let’s take a moment to appreciate the beauty that is the cinnamon bun. Layers of sweet baked dough with a spicy cinnamon-sugar filling, topped with a heavenly sugar glaze. We don’t know how they’ve done it, but Edible Flours has managed to perfect the gluten-free cinnamon bun and these beauties sell out every day. We recommend taking one to go, popping it in the microwave for 30 seconds, and enjoying it with a hot cuppa joe.

Address: 2280 West Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-734-8351

Instagram

Gluten-friendly Oatmeal Sultana Cookie from Lumine Coffee

Lumine Coffee, a gorgeous new neighbourhood spot, quietly opened its doors in the heart of Kitsilano at the end of last year. As well as serving up a rotating selection of local brews, Lumine offers an array of gluten-friendly baked goods, which are made in-house daily. We love the oatmeal sultana cookie, which is moist, chewy, and bursting with flavour.

Address: 103-1965 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver



Facebook | Instagram

Gluten-free Blueberry Balsamic Ice Cream from Rain or Shine

The insider scoop is that your favourite ice cream shop has an almost entirely gluten-free menu. Rain or Shine has been serving up mouth-watering desserts for almost a decade. Our go-to is a pint of the blueberry balsamic, which pairs perfectly with some Netflix and some chillin’! The flavour is on offer at all three locations and is available for pickup only.

Address: 3382 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-876-9986

Address: 6001 University Boulevard, Vancouver

Phone: 604-620-2004

Address: 1926 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-7246

Facebook | Instagram