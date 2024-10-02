Scary video shows truck driving wrong way through Stanley Park

A Vancouver driver captured frightening dash-cam footage of a truck heading the wrong way through Stanley Park.

The driver luckily avoided a head-on collision but shared the footage to social media urging others to be cautious.

“Stanley Park is only a one-way street,” they wrote in the post. “This idiot is driving the wrong way into oncoming traffic.”

Other Reddit users, shocked by the video, were quick to comment.

“The driver’s probably some mixture of drunk, distracted, and incompetent,” one person said.

“This is extremely common,” another said. “Especially when people realize they missed the turn to the aquarium, or exit the parking lot the wrong way around the totem pole area. I’ve also seen people driving on the seawall quite a few times.”

Wrong-way drivers in Stanley Park sparked another flurry of frustrated online discussion earlier this year, when one Vancouverite said they witnessed two drivers turning the wrong way while exiting the Prospect Point parking lot.

“How is that a thing?” they wrote.

“I drive around Stanley Park often and have taken to driving on the right lane because I’ve seen wrong way drivers coming around a blind corner,” one commenter shared.

Daily Hive has reached out to the City of Vancouver for comment. We’ll update this story when we hear back.

Have you ever seen someone drive the wrong way in Stanley Park? Email us at [email protected].