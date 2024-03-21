Driver garners some sympathy travelling wrong way on Lougheed Highway

It’s another story about someone caught doing something dangerous on the road, but this driver who was captured travelling the wrong way on Lougheed Highway got some sympathy on social media.

In a post shared on Reddit, we see someone who caught a driver travelling in the wrong lane on Lougheed Highway, at one point veering into the bike lane before the video cuts out.

“I think I can see how this happened,” one Redditor said in response to the video footage.

Some folks pointed out that this specific portion of Lougheed Highway can be confusing.

“That section of Lougheed has a really weird two-way slip lane left turn merge thing, and you could easily get onto the wrong side of the median if you don’t know what you’re doing,” a Redditor said.

Still, they said the error was “inexcusable nonetheless, but at least there’s an explanation.”

Someone else said, “I’ve seen this happen before where people get confused turning left coming down from Underhill and ending up going the wrong way down Lougheed.”

Others weren’t quite as forgiving.

“If you’re turning the wrong way onto the streets, you’re not ready to be driving, period.”

Some were a little more critical.

“I ride in that bike lane. That selfish idiot is putting people’s lives in danger.”

Have you driven in this portion of Lougheed Highway, and do you agree that this was an honest mistake?