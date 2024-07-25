A BC driver was caught on video travelling the wrong way on a busy highway, and lots of people are reacting to the driver’s error with not the happiest of sentiments.

According to a post from a Redditor on the Vancouver subreddit, the driver was going the wrong way on Highway 99 in South Surrey.

Dashcam footage shows the moment the driver heading in the oncoming lane passes by the driver with the dashcam. Someone honks at the driver as they disappear out of frame.

“Wasn’t expecting to see this on my way home. I called the police,” the Redditor wrote.

Nearly 200 people responded to the post, sharing their concerns about this driver and the general state of driving in the province.

“This should result in an instantaneous loss of a driver’s licence. This is unacceptable and isn’t just a mistake. How incapable of any critical thinking or even common sense does someone need to keep moving,” the top comment said.

“Driving is a privilege, not a right. This person should not be driving,” someone responded.

Others had theories as to why the driver found themselves in the spot they did.

“I’ve seen this probably half a dozen times over the past 10 years. Usually, someone turned down an exit ramp thinking it was an entrance.”

Comment

byu/Saralentine from discussion

invancouver

One user reflected on the fact that there have been so many deaths on BC highways over the past couple of months, and they’re not wrong. On July 14, Daily Hive reported that there had been 14 fatal BC highway incidents in just 48 hours. Since then, more fatal incidents have taken place on BC highways.

“This is happening way too often in the lower mainland. Despite multiple signage, there’s something obviously glaringly wrong,” another Redditor said.

While self-driving cars are probably nowhere near becoming the norm, one user suggested we’d be better off with them.

Comment

byu/Saralentine from discussion

invancouver

Someone else said it was “not surprising.”

The original poster said multiple officers were responding to their call to police.

Do these incidents annoy or concern you as much as the Redditors who responded? Let us know in the comments.