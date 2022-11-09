Calling all trivia nerds! Casting call for new game show hosted by Lilly Singh

Is your weekly trivia night getting a little too easy?

Well, calling all Canadian trivia lovers from baby boomer to Gen Zs! You are encouraged to apply to be a contestant on a new game show hosted by Canadian comedian and entertainer Lilly Singh.

This new CTV original quiz show, Battle of the Generations, is a show where contestants are tested to see how well they know their own generation and others for a chance to win up to $25,000.

“Each episode of this nostalgia-packed quiz show features four charismatic contestants, each representing a different generation (baby boomer, Gen X, millennial, and Gen Z), who battle it out to discover who knows the most about ALL generations,” a statement from Bell Media reads.

“Whoever triumphs in this unique game of time travelling trivia will enter The Vault for a chance to win big money.”

Casting is open nationwide and the game show production is set to begin in February 2023 in Toronto.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lilly Singh (@lilly)



So if you want to show off your IQ, are not camera shy, or “have a bone to pick with [your] rival generations and want to settle it once and for all,” here’s what you need to do to apply.

How to apply

Firstly, you will need to be available for filming in February.

You also must be a Canadian citizen or permanent resident and be at least 14 years old before July 1, 2022, to apply.

Applicants under 18 years old will need their parent or legal guardian’s permission and contact information to fill out the online application.

Potential contestants will also need to upload a 60- to 90-second video in landscape mode explaining why they want to be on the quiz show, why they’ll win, what makes them stand out and why they consider your generation the best.

There will also be several skill-testing trivia questions applicants are required to answer.

Apply by completing this online application on this site.

The deadline to submit your application is December 31, 2022.

“Do you have what it takes to reign supreme in an epic battle of the ages?”