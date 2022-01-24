Canadian Tire is launching a new campaign, and they’ve put out a casting call for families to partake in it in Toronto. The gig pays big bucks, too!

“We are looking for REAL families of all sizes and makeups from single parents or two parent families with one or more kids,” a representative from MiLO Casting told Daily Hive over email. Grandparents are welcome, too.

The casting agency is looking for same-sex families, single-parent families, and families “of all abilities” who enjoy spending time together.

Prior acting experience is not necessary, and depending on the number of family members book, each family could be paid between $4,000 to $6,000. Applicants can be from anywhere in Ontario, as long as they’re able to come to Toronto.

How to apply

If you think your family fits the brief, email the following info to the casting company at [email protected]:

Name, age, ethnicity, location, and contact information of one parent A few photos of your family (both group shots and individual photos, if possible) Please avoid sending in photos with sunglasses or hats If you are represented by an agent, please state your agency Please write “Project Canadian Tire Family” in the email’s subject line, followed by your family name. Example: Project Canadian Tire Family – Khan Family

You must ensure availability for key dates. The shoot is expected to happen sometime during March.