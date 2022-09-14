"Survivor" is casting for season 45, and here's how Canadians can apply

American reality show Survivor is looking for competitors to partake in its 45th season, and the call is open to Canadians once again.

Survivor 45 is anticipated to film in the summer of next year between May and July.

The last two winners of the show were Canadian citizens Erika Tinio Casupanan and Maryanne Oketch.

Casupanan, who immigrated to Canada from the Philippines as a child, made history as the first-ever Canadian individual to earn the title of Sole Survivor.

Oketch followed right after, making further history as the second Canadian and second Black woman to win the show in its history.

Now that another casting call is out, will you be the third Canadian to complete the hat trick?

To compete on the show, you will need to be at least 16 years of age and be a Canadian citizen with a valid passport. You must commit to spending at least 46 days filming and travelling for the show.

If you fit the bill, make an impression with an audition video. Survivor has an official guide to help you create one. Even if you’ve applied before, you will need to go through the process again.

Once you’re done taking photos and videos for your audition, fill in this form to apply.

You must film the form in ONE sitting, so ensure you have everything prepped.

You can also go to the Survivor casting call homepage to see if there’s an open call happening in your city. Currently, we don’t see one in Canada, but keep an eye out for updates.

If you make the cut, you’ll get a phone call at any point throughout the rest of 2022. Showrunners say things will “heat up” this month in terms of phone interviews, so put the peddle to the metal ASAP!