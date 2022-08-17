Casting call: Friendly Dicks needed in Toronto and Vancouver for paid gig

Calling all Dicks, your services are required in Toronto and Vancouver.

Firstly, get your head out of the gutter. This casting call is looking for people named Richard (or Richie, Ricky, Ricardo, etc.) for a paid dating campaign. Dick is a common nickname for Richard.

The agency that has put out the casting call is doing it because modern dating can frankly be quite difficult, and the hunt is on for Vancouver or Toronto Dicks who represent “the friendlier side of online dating” who might be interested in taking a stand against “common bad behaviours.”

“We’re producing a campaign aimed at creating a dialogue and being a voice for ‘good’ and for change and encouraging better behaviour,” reads a statement.

“We want to put real guys in front and centre to start the conversation and show that there are single guys out there that share that belief.”

Successful Dicks will be paid for their time, and the campaign is hoping for Dicks aged 20 to 45 years old. Dicks will have their portraits taken in studio, along with a quick chat. The images will be used in online and print. Yes, the campaign consists primarily of Dicks pics.

“We’d love for interested guys to submit pictures of themselves around with a little bit about themselves.”

The campaign for Dicks is tied to a well-known dating company, but the agency representing it is keeping some of the details close to the chest for now.

If you’re a Dick, and you’re interested in taking part, email [email protected] by Friday, August 19.